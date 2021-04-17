3 Groundbreaking Initiatives Launched for NIXI by MeitY Secretary

Ajay Prakash Sawhney, secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), yesterday launched three groundbreaking initiatives for the National Internet Exchange of India (NIXI).

The three initiatives are – IP Guru, NIXI Academy, and NIXI-IP-INDEX. All the initiatives focus on the use and implementation of Internet Protocol version 6 (IPv6). For the unaware, IPv6 is the latest Internet Protocol (IP) that helps in providing location and identification system to computers present in a network.

Let’s take a detailed look at each of the initiatives launched by the MeitY secretary.

NIXI Initiatives Launched by MeitY Secretary

IPv6 Expert Panel or IP Guru is a group that will help all the Indian entities who are finding it technically difficult for migrating to or adopting IPv6. The group will further help the end customers by finding them a good agency to hire for providing technical support for the adoption of IPv6. The main aim of the IPv6 Guru will be to boost the IPv6 adoption rate in the country. This is a joint effort by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and MeitY for promoting IPv6. The IPv6 Expert Panel is comprised of members from private organisations and government organisations.

Then, there is NIXI Academy. It is launched to help Indians with both technical and non-technical background to learn and relearn tech such as IPv6, which usually educational institutes don’t focus on. It is an easy-to-use platform that will enable network providers and educators to understand best network practices, efficient management of internet resources, techniques and principles. There are multiple technical modules that the internet community will be able to leverage for enhancing their knowledge of IPv6. The NIXI will also provide the users with certificates if they manage to pass its exams.

Lastly, the third initiative is NIXI-IP-INDEX. The NIXI-IP-INDEX is a portal that will reflect the adoption rate of IPv6 in India and around the world. It will enable comparing the adoption rate of IPv6 in India from countries around the globe. Ultimately, this portal will motivate Indian organisations for adopting IPv6.