Vodafone, Xiaomi, and Qualcomm Test New 5G Tech for Faster Upload Speeds

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

The test happened over Vodafone's new 5G SA (standalone) networks in Spain and Germany with the latest silicon tech from Qualcomm (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3). The smartphone used for testing here was the next flagship from Xiaomi (presumably the Xiaomi 14).

Highlights

  • Vodafone, a major telecom operator in Europe partnered with Xiaomi and Qualcomm to test a new 5G tech that will enable faster uplink speeds for customers.
  • The companies achieved a peak uplink speed of 273 Mbps during the test.
  • Vodafone said that enhanced 5G tech raises the bar for upload speeds and brings it closer to the download levels while extending the coverage and increasing capacity.

vodafone xiaomi and qualcomm test new 5g

Vodafone, a major telecom operator in Europe partnered with Xiaomi and Qualcomm to test a new 5G tech that will enable faster uplink speeds for customers. It will also help with delivering a better coverage experience. The companies achieved a peak uplink speed of 273 Mbps during the test. In a release, Vodafone said that enhanced 5G tech raises the bar for upload speeds and brings it closer to the download levels while extending the coverage and increasing capacity.




"In the first European technical test of this advanced 5G uplink technology, Vodafone, Qualcomm, and Xiaomi achieved peak upload speeds of up to 273 megabits-per-second (Mbps). Most of today’s smartphones and home broadband services are capable of an average upload speed of 100 Mbps," a release from Vodafone said.

The test happened over Vodafone's new 5G SA (standalone) networks in Spain and Germany with the latest silicon tech from Qualcomm (Snapdragon 8 Gen 3). The smartphone used for testing here was the next flagship from Xiaomi (presumably the Xiaomi 14). Better upload speeds will help customers in sending files faster to their friends and colleagues over mobile networks. Today, 5G networks can deliver great download speeds, but they don't have impressive performance in the uplink or upload speeds department. That is why, this test from the companies is exciting to see.

Alberto Ripepi, Chief Network Officer of Vodafone, said, "We want our customers to be among the first anywhere in the world to benefit from this new 5G feature when it becomes available. That’s why we are working with key partners to lead the industry in pulling together and testing the necessary network, silicon chips and devices to turn it into a reality, all while driving a stronger vendor and developer ecosystem."

