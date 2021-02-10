Vi GIGAnet Fastest 4G Network Nationwide in October to December 2020: Ookla

For the second consecutive quarter, GIGAnet by Vodafone Idea (Vi) has been recognised as the fastest 4G network all over India by Ookla. Vi managed to deliver the fastest 4G speeds amongst all the operators in the October to December 2020 quarter. It further made Vi the only operator in the country to consistently deliver the fastest 4G speeds straight for six months on a pan-India basis. For the unaware, Ookla is one of the largest broadband speed testing companies globally. It has said that Vi remained ahead of all the operators in terms of providing the fastest 4G speeds in the last quarter of 2020 — more details on the story ahead.

GIGAnet By Vi Found to be Fastest in 16 Different States of India

In terms of providing average download speeds, GIGAnet by Vi was found to be fastest in 16 different states of the country. These states included Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chattisgarh, Delhi, Sikkim, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and more.

Adding to this, the 4G network of Vi provided the fastest average downloading speeds in over 142 cities of India. In the previous quarter (July-September 2020), it was around 120 cities where Vi provided the fastest 4G speed, but that number increased by 22 cities in the last quarter.

This shows that Vi is investing a lot on its 4G network and is determined to provide the fastest speeds to its users. It is worth noting that according to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) report, Vi delivered the highest call quality for three straight months from November 2020 to January 2021.

Ravinder Takkar, MD & CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited said that the telco’s robust network is built on 5G architecture principles, which will help people and businesses stay ahead and thrive.

Vi has been refarming spectrum for 4G across India slowly and is expected to continue delivering fast 4G speeds with GIGAnet.