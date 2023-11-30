Verizon Demonstrates Public Safety Use Case With 5G Network Slicing



US telecommunications provider Verizon has showcased a 5G Network Slicing use case that demonstrates the network's ability to sustain performance levels for mission-critical functions while transmitting video data over a network slice in a fully commercial 5G environment with Axon, a public safety technology company.

Verizon 5G Network Slicing Demonstration

In this demonstration, Axon conducted side-by-side tests of its solutions, Axon Fleet, and Axon Respond Services on Verizon's live 5G network in Phoenix, AZ. The Axon Fleet 3 in-car video system provides live maps and live streaming from mobile cameras, along with real-time situational awareness through Axon Respond, to help enhance situational awareness for law enforcement members not on the scene.

"When engaging in a public safety incident, accurate and timely live streaming and location information are mission-critical for enhancing law enforcement's situational awareness and its ability to make decisions based on real-time, accurate information," said Axon.

"Our work with Verizon's 5G lower-latency network slice improved streaming rate success and accelerated time to the first frame for our Axon Fleet 3 Respond services under both network congestion and cell edge conditions."

Network Performance Tests

In this demonstration, one video feed was run over a network slice on Verizon's commercial 5G Ultra Wideband network and 5G Standalone core (Using Network Slicing), while the other test was run simultaneously over Verizon's commercial 5G Ultra Wideband network without network slicing.

The performance test results were measured in four categories, including the time to the first frame, start percent, latency, and jitter. Verizon said the results showed that the application, while over a Verizon network slice, had sustained performance levels with a 53 percent improvement in the 95th percentile of the time to the first frame, a 5 percent improvement in the start percent, a 68 percent improvement in latency, and an 83 percent improvement in jitter.

"This most recent network slicing demonstration shows one of many use cases where network slicing can be a game-changer for our enterprise, public sector, and Verizon Frontline customers," said Verizon.

According to Verizon, this field demonstration showcased the initial capabilities of end-to-end, dynamic network resource provisioning on a 5G network to enhance situational awareness for public safety personnel.