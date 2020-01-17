Realme UI Starts Reaching Out to Realme 3 Pro With Android 10 and Tons of New Features

Highlights The Realme UI brings Android 10 onboard the Realme 3 Pro

There are new additions like Focus Mode, better camera and more

Realme was using Oppo's ColorOS until now

Over the past year, Realme has grown in leaps and bounds owing to its launches in the budget segment and the mid-range segment. Because of the introduction of phones like the Realme 5 Pro, the Realme X2 and others, the brand has made its position in the market and has put itself on the map. But, until now, Realme was not using its own custom UI, which is something that every big brand in India does. While Xiaomi has its MIUI, OnePlus has its OxygenOS, Realme was still using the ColorOS which Oppo’s UI, given that Realme was a brand that branched out of Oppo. But, now this is all set to change with the first view of the Realme UI. Earlier this month, Realme launched a preview of the Realme UI and in the same view gave us a hint about the Realme Buds Air Neo. We also got to know the features of the Realme UI and the devices in which it would make its place first. One of the devices was the Realme 3 Pro, which has now become the first device to get the Realme UI update based on Android 10.

Realme 3 Pro Becomes First Device to Get Realme UI

Realme has shared a tweet today with the public which reads, “We have amazing news for all #realme3Pro users! It is the first #realme smartphone to get the #realmeUI update based on Android 10. A brand new software awaits you for #SeamlessFun experience.” This points out that Realme 3 Pro users have started receiving the new update on their phone, and it will be available to the users in phases. Realme has noted that some of the users will have to wait for their turn as the update is rolled out in batches.

New Features on Realme 3 Pro With Realme UI

On the Realme community page, the brand has also detailed the features and the tidbits which the users of Realme 3 Pro will be able to experience after they update to the Realme UI on this device. The version number which the new update bears is the RMX1851EX_11_C.01. According to the changelog, on the display front, the Realme 3 Pro will get a brand new design. There would also be a smart sidebar which will have optimised user interface and improved one-hand operation. The users will be able to drag an app out of the sidebar to open it in split-screen mode. There are also two new features called the “Assistive Ball Opacity” and “Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App”. The floating window feature has been optimised for the users. Realme has also added bubbles which open up when you open an app and float with it.

Better Gestures on Realme UI Based on Android 10

Further, some of the other changes include the three-finger screenshot gesture. The users will be able to screenshot a part of the screen as well or take a long screenshot. Additionally, the users will be able to adjust the position of the screenshot preview and select the screenshot sound as well. Some other core features which will make their way to the Realme 3 Pro are from Android 10, and they will include better gestures and navigation methods.

Sharing Now Easy With Oppo, Xiaomi and Vivo Devices

Realme has also detailed other additions to the Realme 3 Pro and these include a Focus Mode for productivity, new charging animation, optimised quick settings for one-hand operation, pause feature in screen recording, New sounds added for file deletion, calculator key touches, and compass pointer, better system ringtone, new live and animated wallpapers. On the system front, there is a better camera UI, and an optimised Timer UI and sound. Realme has also noted that it has optimised the Album UI for a clearer structure and photo thumbnails. Another big addition is the share-ability with Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi devices.