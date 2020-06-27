Realme 5s, Realme C2 and Realme 6 Receive Another Price Hike in India

Realme has become an established brand in the Indian market. The smartphone manufacturer is trying to build an ecosystem of products just like Apple does. One of the most likeable things about Realme is its pricing structure. Its products are priced really cheap and most of the Indian market can afford them. But much recently, it has increased the price of a few of its products. Realme has increased the price of its products by up to Rs 1,000. The new pricing will start reflecting on June 28. The three models which are getting the price hikes are Realme 5s, Realme C2, and Realme 6. Let’s look at the new prices of these products.

New Prices for Realme 5s, 6, and C2

The Realme 5s model with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage which came for Rs 10,999 will now come for Rs 11,999. The Realme 5s with 4GB+128GB which came for Rs 11,999 will now come for Rs 12,999.

Coming to the Realme 6, its 4GB+64GB variant which came for Rs 13,999 will now come for Rs 14,999. The two other variants with — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB which were coming for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999 will now come for Rs 16,999 and Rs 17,999.

Talking about the Realme C2, its first variant with 2GB+16GB which came for Rs 6,499 will now come for Rs 6,999. Its two other variants with — 2GB+32GB and 3GB+32GB which came for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,499 will now come for Rs 7,499 and Rs 7,999.

Other Realme Products Which Recently Got a Price Hike

It is interesting to note that this is not the first time Realme has increased the price of its products. The Realme Narzo 10A which was launched just last month with 3GB RAM for Rs 8,999 will now come for Rs 8,499. Along with that, the Realme C3, which was retailing at Rs 7,999 for its 3GB+32GB variant will now come for Rs 8,999. There is another 4GB RAM variant of the C3 which also got a price hike, its new price is Rs 9,999 against its old price of Rs 8,999.