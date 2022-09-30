Delhi Airport is Now 5G Ready Ahead of the 5G Launch in India

Reported by Bhavya Singh 0

A small number of TSPs have made their networks capable of supporting 5G service for their clients, and others are anticipated to connect in the next weeks. In addition to these, visitors to GMR Aerocity Delhi can experience the 5G network at GMR Square.

Highlights

  • The busiest and largest airport in the nation, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, has been made 5G-ready.
  • This feature of the newest mobile technology will help increase connection density and improve the passenger experience at the airport.
  • When compared to the current Wi-Fi system, a 5G network will provide passengers with data speeds that are 20 times quicker when compared to the current data communication network.

Follow Us

5G

The busiest and largest airport in the nation, Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, has been made 5G-ready, allowing travellers to utilise the most cutting-edge mobile service available once inside the terminal, provided the services are made available by the telecom service providers (TSPs). The Domestic Departure pier and International Arrival Baggage area at Terminal 3, as well as between T3 Arrivals and Multi-Level Car Parking, are said to have better signal strength, seamless connectivity, negligible latency, and faster data speed for travellers with 5G-enabled mobile phones and sim cards (MLCP).

Additional Info on the 5G Network at Delhi Airport

According to an IANS report, currently, a small number of TSPs have made their networks capable of supporting 5G service for their clients, and others are anticipated to connect in the next weeks. In addition to these, visitors to GMR Aerocity Delhi can experience the 5G network at GMR Square. GMR Square is a novel idea for an airport in India, providing simple access to Aerocity's commercial centres from public areas.

When compared to the current Wi-Fi system, a 5G network will provide passengers with data speeds that are 20 times quicker or 50 times faster when compared to the current data communication network. Quicker downloads, no buffering when streaming, flawless execution of resource-intensive apps like 3D gaming, virtual reality experiences, incredibly high-density connectivity, and exceptionally deep coverage in all locations are all possible with the 5G network.

The next generation of mobile telecommunications, or 5G, will reportedly aid in improving airport apps now in use, including passenger processing, luggage handling, and airport operations, among others. Additionally, it will allow airports to adopt cutting-edge technologies like edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), the development of digital twins, and artificial intelligence.

This feature of the newest mobile technology will help increase connection density and improve the passenger experience at the airport. Unparalleled data speed, low latency, and unified signal strength are available to passengers.

Reported By

Bhavya is very keen on learning about developments that take place in the tech and telecom industry. She is also someone whom you can sit with and talk about all the Netflix movies and series on science fiction.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Top 5 Movies For You to Binge Watch this Weekend
Latest OTT Releases this week: Here is a quick look at what's arriving on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney plus Hotstar and other platforms to binge watch this weekend.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Check Out These Budget 5G Smartphones in India
Top 5 Budget 5G Smartphones in India if you plan to buy one. 5G launch in India is around and this list will come in handy for you.
By Tanay Singh Thakur
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments