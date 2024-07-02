Optus Pilots 5G Interference Sensing Technology in Live Network

Optus says the Technology Boosts 5G Network Performance and User Experience.

Highlights

  • Optus claims world-first pilot improves network performance and data experience.
  • Average user throughput increased by 22 percent in pilot testing.
  • Lays foundation for 5G Advanced performance capabilities.

Australian telco Optus has deployed Ericsson's Interference Sensing technology on its live 5G network. With this, the telco claims to have completed a world-first pilot in a live network using technology designed to improve network performance and deliver a better data experience for customers by dynamically sensing and mitigating inter-cell interference in real-time.

Interference Sensing Technology

Interference Sensing technology, a novel commercial-grade software feature within Ericsson's Massive MIMO 5G Advanced portfolio, uses Ericsson’s unique algorithm to dynamically sense and reduce inter-cell interference, resulting in an increase in user throughput and network capacity, Optus said in a statement on Monday. Through Ericsson's beam forming, the signal energy is maximised for the serving cell users while avoiding interference with neighbouring cell users, improving overall network capacity.

Pilot Testing Results

An average increase in user throughput of 22 percent was achieved during pilot testing across multiple users and cells in a commercial network deployment with the Interference Sensing functionality enabled, Optus explained saying that the deployment of this technology lays the foundation for 5G Advanced performance capabilities.

Additionally, Optus said the pilot in its live network showcased how Interference Sensing can make a difference in real-world situations by addressing inter-cell interference issues as the 5G networks densify, thereby providing reliable and unrivaled connectivity.

Customer Benefits and Future Use Cases

Commenting on the pilot, Optus said, "This technology will deliver a better data experience for customers, with faster data throughput. It will also allow for the implementation of new and improved use cases for video streaming, enterprise and consumer mobile cloud gaming services, stadium 5G service applications, and AR/VR."

