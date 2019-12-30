Oppo India to Start Proceedings in 2020 by Launching Oppo F15

After Vivo revealing its plans of kickstarting the upcoming year with Vivo S1 Pro, Oppo has now confirmed that it will kick-off 2020 with the Oppo F15 mid-range smartphone. The Oppo F15 will succeed the Oppo F11 series in the country which has two phones- the standard Oppo F11 and the Oppo F11 Pro. The Oppo F11 series was introduced earlier this year and they are now available at an all-time lowest starting price of Rs 13,990 on Flipkart. According to Oppo, the Oppo F15 will elevate the F series with its sleek and fashionable design, but the company did not delve into more details. Also, the teaser image sent by Oppo has the International Cricket Council (ICC) logo which hints at an exclusive variant of Oppo F15.

Oppo F15 India Launch Around the Corner: What You Need to Know

Oppo refreshes its ‘F’ series for every six to eight months similar to Vivo which also happens to launch new Vivo V series of phones for every few months. After launching the Oppo F11 series this year and Oppo F9 series in late 2018, the brand is now looking to kickstart 2020 with the Oppo F15 series. For now, Oppo just confirmed that it would be launching the Oppo F15 and there’s no news about the Oppo F15 Pro, but we’re the brand to bring both the variants to the market at the same time.

Aforesaid, we don’t have many details regarding the Oppo F15 smartphone right now. According to the Chinese company, the Oppo F15 will have a sleek and stylish design. To recall, the Oppo F11 Pro arrived with a pop-up selfie camera and MediaTek Helio P70 chipset. The Oppo F15 may have a punch-hole screen because it’s going to be the trendy feature in 2020.

Other specs may include a quad-camera setup on the back, in-display fingerprint scanner, bigger battery and a MediaTek chipset as always. “The all-new F15 is expected to redefine the standards of lightweight and design, making it the most fashionable F series smartphone by Oppo, said the Chinese company in a statement.

Oppo May No Longer Launch Online Exclusive Phones in India

In other news, Oppo, Realme, Vivo and Samsung may no longer launch online-only phones in 2020 as the companies bid to gain more offline market share. All the four brands are said to end their online-exclusivity with e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. Right now, several smartphone brands in India launch online-only phones. For example, Vivo’s U and Z series of phones are only available in the online market, whereas the company has other series like Vivo S, Vivo Y and Vivo V series are aimed at the offline market.

This essentially means the brands will launch phones at competitive prices in the offline market as well. Right now, smartphones cost a little high in the offline market when compared to the online market, which is forcing a lot of users to shop at online stores rather than the standard offline stores. The brick-and-mortar stores will get a huge relief with this move as all the four brands are the topmost ones in the country right now. Xiaomi did not announce any such move as of now as the company’s offline market has been growing at a rapid pace.