OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Goes on Sale in India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is now on open sale in India. It is an in-ear neckband earphone that's now available in India for the users to purchase. You can get it from different platforms. All the price and offer details are mentioned below. These are the latest earphones from OnePlus. The neck-band earphones is a niche that Indian market loves. The Bullets Wirelesss Z3 are an upgrade over the Z2 as there's now better battery life and sound experience for the customers. Let's take a look at the price.









Read More - POCO F7 5G Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Price in India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 is available in India for Rs 1,699 (check here). It is the base price and the product is available in two colours - Samba Sunset and Mambo Midnight. There's a Rs 200 discount offer when purchased with an ICICI Bank credit card.

Read More - OnePlus Nord CE 4 Price in India Lowers Ahead of Nord 5 Launch

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Specifications/Features in India

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 supports ultra-fast charging of 10 minutes and can deliver up to 36 hours of performance when charged fully. There's support for 3D Spatial Audio. It allows uesrs to get a 360-degree sound feel. There are four pre-tuned sound EQ presets. These presets are - Balanced, Bass, Serenade, and Bold.

It supports ENC (electronic noise cancellation) technology and while it is not as good as ANC (active noise cancellation), it still does the job. There's IP55 certification so you can easily take it for a run. The earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 along with Google Fast Pair. There are 12.4 mm large drivers inside the earphones for a great sound experience. The buttons present in the earphones allow users to different things such as reduce or increase volume, change song, pair with a device, play, pause and more.