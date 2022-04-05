OnePlus 9 Now Cheaper than OnePlus 9RT in India

The OnePlus 9 is now more affordable than the OnePlus 9RT. The major difference between both smartphones is the Hasselblad powered camera system. OnePlus 9 has Hasselblad branded cameras, while the OnePlus 9RT doesn’t. Regardless, the OnePlus 9RT can take very beautiful pictures (read my full review of the OnePlus 9RT here).

Post the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro in India, OnePlus has reduced the price of the OnePlus 9 series in the country. The OnePlus 10 Pro launched starting at Rs 66,999 for 8GB+128GB and Rs 71,999 for 12GB+256GB. Let’s see how much the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9RT cost after the launch of the OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Price in India

On the official website of OnePlus India, the OnePlus 9 is available in two memory variants, including 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB, for Rs 40,599 and Rs 45,599. It is available in three colours — Astral Black, Arctic Sky, and Winter Mist. Users can get an additional Rs 5,000 instant discount if they use an SBI credit card to make the purchase. Further, there’s a free Spotify Premium subscription on offer for the first six months. There is also an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 offered by the company (as per the official website of OnePlus).

OnePlus 9RT Price in India

The OnePlus 9RT is also available in two memory variants in India — 8GB+128GB for Rs 42,999 and 12GB+1256GB for Rs 46,999. It comes in two colours including Hacker Black and Nano Silver. Using an SBI card, the device can be purchased at an additional discount of Rs 4,000 and OnePlus is offering a free Spotify Premium subscription for six months with this smartphone as well.

Both the smartphones are powered by the same Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and are able to deliver a powerful experience to the users. The OnePlus 9RT camera also comes with OIS support with the OnePlus 9 doesn’t, so that is something that you must keep in mind before going for either of the devices.