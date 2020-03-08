Reliance Jio Launches Year-Long Rs 4,999 Prepaid Plan With 350GB Data and 12,000 Off-Net Minutes

Highlights Reliance Jio brings back the Rs 4,999 prepaid plan with reduced validity of 360 days

Other long-term plans from Jio ship with a validity of 336 days

The telco is offering 350GB data without any daily data limit

Reliance Jio suddenly discontinued their Rs 4,999 long-term recharge plan in December last year after the prepaid tariff revision. And now, Jio brought back this plan again as their long-term option. If you look at their long-term pack lineup, three packs are starting from Rs 1,299 and ending at Rs 4,999. While the Rs 1,299 and Rs 2,121 prepaid plans offer benefits for 336 days, the newly launched Rs 4,999 pack comes with 360 days validity. Sadly, this plan also has the FUP limit on off-net voice calls and the limit is Rs 12,000 minutes for the entire validity. Reliance Jio should have added more off-net voice minutes as the price of the plan is on the higher side. Before the tariff revision, Jio used to offer Rs 999, Rs 1,999, Rs 4,999 and Rs 9,999 as its long-term offerings for prepaid subscribers. Continue reading to know more about the Rs 4,999 long-term plan from Reliance Jio in detail.

Reliance Jio Rs 4,999 Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Validity Detailed

Mukesh Ambani-owned Jio never impressed the subscribers with its long-term plans and the legacy continues. This Rs 4999 plan provides Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls without any FUP limit, Jio to non-Jio FUP minutes of 12,000, 100 SMSes per day and 350GB of high-speed data which will be capped at 64 Kbps after consuming 350GB data. This plan has a validity of 360 days. That said, the best part is there’s no daily limit for the 350GB data offered.

As you can clearly see, Jio has a FUP limit on non-Jio voice calls which is underwhelming. Because the company is charging Rs 4,999 for this 360 days validity plan, it must have included unlimited voice calling benefit without any FUP limit similar to other telecom service providers- Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea. But again, Jio clearly stated that it would continue charging six paise per minute for off-net calls as Interconnect Usage Charges until Trai brings the zero-IUC regime next year.

Other Reliance Jio Long-Term Plans Detailed

As noted, Reliance Jio is now providing three long-term offerings with the latest addition being the Rs 4,999 one. There is a Rs 2,121 plan which comes with Jio-to-Jio unlimited voice calls, 12,000 non-Jio FUP minutes, 100 SMSes per day and 1.5GB data per day for 336 days.

The Rs 1,299 pack comes with Jio-to-Jio unlimited calls, Jio to non-Jio 12000 FUP minutes, 24GB high-speed data and 3600 SMSes. After using the 24GB high-speed data, the speed will be capped at 64 Kbps. Previously, this pack was coming with a validity of 365 days, but now this pack comes with a validity of 336 days. Reliance Jio has made a change to its long-term plans and they now ship with 336 days validity instead of 365 days. The company also says that the validity is 28*12 which is equal to 336 days. According to Reliance Jio, a prepaid month will have just 28 days.

Along with that, all of the three packs include subscriptions to all the Jio premium apps like JioTV, Jio Cinema, etc.