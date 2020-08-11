Indian Users Can Now Boost their Online Presence

Google on Tuesday announced the launch of the “people cards” feature in India. The company said that the people cards are like a “virtual visiting card” that enables users to build up the online presence by highlighting their existing website or social profiles. Google said that the users can also add “other information” about themselves that they want “others to know” about them. The company said that the people cards are ideal for those “who aren’t famous” and that the feature is designed to aid people to find a person or an information.

People Cards Can be Enabled from Google Account

Google highlighted that users can create a people card by signing into a Google account and then searching for their name. Additionally, the company said that the users can also search for the “add me to Search” term and follow the “prompt that appears” on the screen.

“It’s not always easy to find the person or information that you’re looking for,” Google said in a release. “After all, there are many people who share the same name, and it’s hard to know who’s who on the internet.”

The company said that the users can start to build their people card by choosing to include the image from their Google account and adding a description of themselves. Further, the users can add links to their website or social profiles on their people card along with the phone number or email address.

“The more information you provide, the easier it is for people to find you,” Google said. “Our goal with Search is to always make sure people can find helpful and reliable information, so we have a variety of protections and controls in place to maintain the quality of information on people cards.”

Google said that one people card is allowed per Google account and that a phone number is required to authenticate the account.

“We have a number of mechanisms to protect against abusive or spammy content, and if you come across low-quality information or a card that you believe was created by an impersonator, you can tap the feedback link to let us know,” Google said. “If you no longer want your people card to appear in Search, you can delete it at any time.”

People Cards Makes it “Quick and Easy” to Find the Correct Person

The company said that the people cards aids users by making it “quick and easy” to find the correct person.

“When you search for someone’s name and there’s a card available, you’ll see a module with the name, profession and location, which you can tap to see their card,” Google said.

The company said that the people cards aids several users including the “millions of influencers, entrepreneurs, prospective employees, self-employed individuals, freelancers” to get discovered online.

“For people who share the same name, you’ll see multiple modules, and the information can help you distinguish between the different individuals to find who you’re looking for,” Google said.

The people cards feature is said to be currently rolling out in English to the Google account users searching on mobile devices in India. The company has not highlighted whether the feature will be rolled out in other Indian languages or whether the feature will be rolled out to other countries.