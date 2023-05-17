Indian Telecom Bill Should be Released by July: Vaishnaw

The Indian telecom sector is very much looking forward to the Telecom Bill that the government is set to launch soon. In 2022, the government released a draft version of the telecom bill. The centre has been taking feedback and consultations from every possible stakeholder for the upcoming telecom bill. According to a report from TheHindu, the telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the telecom bill should go live by July this year. Vaishnaw said that the new telecom bill is very much focused on making the Indian telecom sector the next sunrise sector and also benchmarking it globally.

Read More - Sanchar Saathi Portal Launched by Union Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw

With the bill, the government further looks to ease the regulatory framework and improve the scope for innovation in the industry. Along with this, user protection is also the prime focus. For the unaware, the Indian government recently launched the Sanchar Saathi Portal, which focuses on increasing user protection from cyber crimes.

According to another report from TheNewIndianExpress, Vaishnaw, speaking on the sidelines of the Sanchar Saathi Portal launch, said that the world considers India can become the next semiconductor hub in the world. “The semiconductor industry will become a $1 trillion industry by 2030, and then it would require a 1 million talent pool,” said the minister.

Semiconductors are the lifeline for electronic products such as mobiles and more. The demand for semiconductors is only going to grow in the coming future, and India has a chance to capitalise on it. The kind of talent pool that India possesses right now is nowhere else in the world. The minister said that in the next five to ten years, India will emerge as one of the most important semiconductor destinations for companies globally.

But it will take time for the ecosystem to develop. Vaishnaw said that it would take about 20 years to develop and create a proper ecosystem.