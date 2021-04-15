Huawei 5G CPE Pro Portable Router Can Deliver Up to 2.3 Gbps Speeds

Huawei is one of the global leaders when it comes to developing breakthrough and cutting-edge telecommunications technology. The Chinese tech giant has helped several operators worldwide set up their 3G, 4G, and 5G networks.

One of its products, Huawei 5G CPE Pro, a portable router, has gained our attention recently. What’s unique about this router is, a) it is portable, and b) it can support both 4G and 5G network connections and turn it into a Wi-Fi signal.

That’s right, the Huawei 5G CPE Pro is a router that works when either a 4G or a 5G SIM card is inserted into it. Very much like the Jio-Fi, it is a small machine that takes the signal from the mobile towers and converts it into a Wi-Fi network.

Huawei 5G CPE Pro Specifications and Features

Huawei 5G CPE Pro can deliver maximum download speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps. The portable router is powered by the ‘Balong 5000’, one of the leading 5G chipsets in the world. The Balong 5000 is the first 7nm multi-mode 5G chipset, and it makes the unreal downloading speed of 2.3 Gbps real for the router.

The router weighs 700 grams without the power adapter, meaning it is light enough to be carried in a bag. So users can essentially carry their own Wi-Fi network wherever they go. It measures 99mm x 107mm x 215mm.

The router can support both 5G and 4G LTE. It is a dual-band router meaning users will get the option to choose between connecting with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz networks like they do with traditional dual-band routers. The SIM card that goes inside the router should be nano in size.

The power adapter provided with the router can supply 24W of power at a maximum that is more than sufficient. Note that the router is only available in ‘White’ colour.

Do You Need Huawei 5G CPE Pro Portable Router?

If you have a 5G network you can connect with, you can definitely consider buying this router. It is boundless, unlike a fiber broadband connection. You can take it anywhere with you and create Wi-Fi networks at will.

Further, Vodafone UK also offers this router to the users under its GigaCube offer. The Vodafone UK website says that users can connect up to 64 devices through the router.

Note that the maximum deliverable speed mentioned above will be different in each operator’s case, but the maximum download speed the router can deliver will stay at 2.3 Gbps.

It is not available for purchase in India yet. The company is offering it in China and two regions of Europe – the UK and Sweden.