Google Translate Adds Support for More Indian Languages

Google Translate has added support for some more Indian languages. While Hindi has been supported by Google Translate for a long now, multiple new regional languages have been added to the platform by Google.

Languages including Assamese, a prominent one in Northeast India; Bhojpuri, Dhivehi (used in the Maldives), Dogri (Northern India), Konkani (central India), Maithili (about 34 million people in Northern India speak this language), Meiteilon or Manipuri, used by about two million people in Northeast India, Mizo, and Sanskrit have been added to the platform.

Along with these languages, Google Translate has also added support for multiple international languages. Now, Google Translate supports over 133 languages spoken across the world, covering major Indian languages as well.

The search engine giant is, of course, going to add support for more languages in the future, but it is a slightly time-taking process as there’s a lot of data that needs to be coursed through in order to deliver an accurate translating process.

Google Translate Helped Millions of People Across the Globe

Technology can be a barrier if the language support is not native to a user. Thus, regardless of how easy it is to navigate through technology and software, it is really important that the user interacting understands the language. Otherwise, even a very cool and easily accessible technology won’t have many fans.

Google Translate can also support other Indian languages such as Tamil, Bangla, Gujarati and more. This makes it easy for the Indians who don’t understand either Hindi or English to be still able to use the internet and make the most out of their experience. Google Translate can be accessed directly through the search engine by simply searching for ‘Google Translate’. Further, the tool activates automatically when the language on a particular page is not as per your default choice.

Hopefully, Google can add more regional languages to Google Translate in the near future.