When it comes to buying DTH services, the consumers often resort to popular brands like Tata Sky, Airtel Digital TV, and the likes. With the plethora of Set-Top Box options available with these DTH services, the subscribers of DTH feel comfortable with the freedom they get to exercise choice with features like OTT enabled box, SD quality, or HD quality. Tata Sky is a popular DTH operator and as such, for its subscribers from almost every part of the country, it offers multiple channel bouquet options. But, the insane amount of choices can be daunting for the subscribers as well. Therefore, we are summing up the available channel packs under the price of Rs 200, since this is where the most options are available.

Metro and Smart Packs of Tata Sky

The cheapest option available to the subscribers when they first look at the portfolio is the Metro and Smart packs. These Metro and Smart packs offer some of the most prominent channels in a particular language. For example, the Tamil Metro pack costs Rs 45.25/month and it includes the Best Of Entertainment, News, and the total SD channel count is 6. Similarly, the Marathi Smart pack costs Rs 53.45 per month and it offers 10 SD channels to the subscribers. The Hindi Bachat pack, which quite literally translates to “savings pack” offers a lot more than 37 SD channels in the Hindi language in the entertainment, news, and movies genre.

Tata Sky Basic Packs and More

On slightly higher up the ladder, there are the Basic packs which cost a little more than the previous Metro and Lite packs. The Tamil Basic Pack costs Rs 139.24 per month and it offers 63 channels in English News, Knowledge & Lifestyle, Sports, Tamil Regional. Similarly, the Malayalam Basic HD pack offers 17 HD channels and 23 SD channels in the Malayalam language and these include the genres of Entertainment, Movies, Sports, News, Kids, Music, Knowledge & Lifestyle. In other options, the subscribers have the leeway of choosing Lite pack, Lite Plus pack and some Super packs as well. The subscribers will have to pay the basic FTA fee of Rs 130 plus taxes besides the channel bouquet cost.