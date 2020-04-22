Google Duo’s Updated Features to Change the Way People Experience Video Calls

Highlights Google Duo to get four major updates

Now add up to 12 people in a single video call

Leave video messages which can be saved forever in the device

Demand for video calling platforms is soaring at the moment. People have been working from their homes and need video conferencing apps to help them conduct meetings and online classes/workshops. Zoom is one such app which is widely used, but recent reports suggest that it is not safe to use. Google sensed the opportunity and have provided amazing updates to its video calling app Duo. Google Duo allows users to connect with their loved ones in 720p resolution, which is quite lower than what is expected from Google, but the simple UI of the app evens it out. Now Google has sent updates to the app, which will change your experience of video calling.

Four Major Updates Coming to the Google Duo

One of the amazing things about Google Duo is that it is compatible with all the smartphones, tablets and also Chromebooks. Now Google has ensured that data breach like what happened with Zoom should never occur with Duo users. So the search giant has made the app security even better than before. Now, you can make reliable video calls with Google Duo, and Google has also added AI functions to remove the audio hindrances and disturbance to provide a better call experience.

Now Capture Moments In Video Calls

From now on, you will be able to click pictures with the people who are in a video call with you. So creating memories will become an easier task. With this, Google Duo has also been updated to allow more people in a group call. Earlier you could add up to 8 people in a single video call, but now that limit has been increased to 12. If you are thinking about someone close to you and can’t connect with them at the moment, then you can also leave audio/video messages with the Duo app. Google has also added AR effects for you to make the video message even more exciting. Also, you can save your video messages from the app instead of watching them being deleted after 24 hours.