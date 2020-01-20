BSNL Subscribers Can Enjoy Up to 4 Months of Free Broadband Service

Highlights BSNL is offering one extra month of subscription on yearly plans

There is a 3 months extra benefit on subscription for 24 months

BSNL is also giving away 6 paise for every five minutes of calls from its landline

If there is one operator in the industry right now, which is setting the benchmark for consumer-centric moves, it is the state-led telecom operator, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL). While all the other telecom operators are busy hiking their tariffs and increasing their earnings, BSNL has a focus on retaining its customers, and as such, it is giving away tons of benefits to its subscribers. The telecom operator also happens to be the largest broadband service provider in the country. This means that the broadband customers of BSNL are also in line for getting more and more benefits, and that is certainly true. We have already heard about how BSNL is shipping the 6 paise per five-minute benefit to its broadband subscribers and giving them cashback on making calls through the landline. But, the long-term subscribers of BSNL broadband plans will also get many benefits like free service days. BSNL subscribers who pay in advance for their annual connection or higher subscription period will get to enjoy free service months from BSNL. Read ahead to know more about this offer.

BSNL Broadband Long Term Subscription Benefits

Under this offer, BSNL is giving up to 4 months of rental waiver to its customers. However, how much rental waiver you get will depend on how long your subscription period is. For example, BSNL has noted that the subscribers who pay in advance for 12 months of their broadband, DSL, BharatFibre, BBoWi-Fi Broadband plan or landline plan will get one extra month of service. This means that by paying for 12 months of service, they will be getting 13 months of service.

There is another longer subscription option for the BSNL broadband and landline subscribers which is of 24 months. If the subscribers opt for a two year, or 24 months of subscription from BSNL, they will be getting 3 months of extra service. This means that on paying for 24 months, the subscribers will get 27 months of service for free.

Lastly, the BSNL subscribers will also have the extra 4 months of service option as well. In this option, the subscribers will have to opt for BSNL landline or broadband service for three years or 36 months. On getting a 36-month subscription for BSNL services, the BSNL customer will be able to enjoy 4 months extra, or a total of 40 months of service.

How to Avail Free Service Months from BSNL

If you want to avail this offer from BSNL, then firstly you will have to avail it from the official BSNL website by clicking on the banner, or by calling a toll free number which is 18003451500. BSNL subscribers can also avail this offer by going to their nearest customer service centre.

BSNL Other Benefits and Broadband Plans

This is one of the ways that BSNL subscribers would be able to reap the benefits of a BSNL broadband plan. There are other benefits as well which BSNL broadband and landline subscribers enjoy and one the notable one is the cashback offer on landline calls. This offer gives 6 paise cashback to the customers for every five minutes of calling from BSNL landline. This way, the subscribers can get a total of Rs 50 cashback on their bills. BSNL broadband plans high as Rs 16,000. These plans offer anywhere from 10 Mbps to 100 Mbps and come in daily data or monthly FUP option, thus giving an ample choice to the subscribers.