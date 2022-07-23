Bhopal Becomes First Smart City in India to Test for 5G Readiness

Quite a while back, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) had said that it would be conducting pilot 5G small cell tests in multiple parts of the country. The aim of these tests was to determine how the city infrastructure can be used to deliver 5G to consumers by the TSPs (Telecom Service Providers).

TRAI recently said that 5G small cells had been tested by the TSPs under the pilot project being carried out in Bhopal under the aegis of TRAI. With this, Bhopal has become the first smart city in India to test 5G readiness for the use of street furniture like traffic signal poles, street light poles, smart poles, direction board, billboards, road signage, and foot over bridge and city bus shelter.

TRAI also Conducted 5G Small Cell Tests in Other Parts of India

TRAI oversaw a 5G small cells test at the Namma Metro Bengaluru that was conducted by the TSPs. This means that the Namma Metro rail system has become the first in the country to test 5G readiness.

TRAI also shared that 5G small cells tests were conducted at the Kandla Port and at the GMR International Airport. Kandla Port is now the first port in India, and the GMR International airport is the first airport in India to test for 5G readiness.

What’s worth noting here is that TRAI didn’t reveal the test results for any of these locations. So, we don’t really know whether the tests were a success or not.

Street furniture would be very crucial for the growth and proliferation of 5G in India. The telecom service providers (TSPs) have been requesting the government to ease out infrastructure rollout and access to grow their mobile networks fast. 5G small cells are going to be the tool that the telcos will use to ensure that even with high-spectrum frequencies, users will keep getting consistent mobile network coverage.