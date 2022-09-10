iPhone 14 Series RAM Confirmed

The iPhone 14 series from Apple, which consists of the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max, has 6GB of RAM, according to a report. However, it is currently unknown what kind of memory the most recent iPhone 14 series uses. The iPhone 14 series was announced by Apple on September 7 during the "Far Out" launch event. The tech behemoth from Cupertino doesn't make a big deal out of the type and quantity of RAM in its phones. Previous rumours claimed that the non-Pro iPhone 14 models had 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and the iPhone 14 Pro variants had 6GB of LPDRR5 RAM.

Memory parameters for the iPhone 14 series

The most recent Xcode 14 beta files, according to a report by MacRumors, confirm that the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max are all outfitted with 6GB of RAM. However, it is currently unknown what kind of RAM the recently released iPhone 14 series has. According to reports, the standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini from last year have 4GB of RAM, while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max have 6GB of RAM. As discussed earlier, Apple is infamous for not disclosing the amount and kind of RAM that each of its smartphone models utilises. The report further emphasises that all four of the iPhone 13 series models employ LPDDR4X RAM.

A few months earlier, in March, an analyst had claimed that all models of the iPhone 14 lineup would feature 6GB of RAM, but the LPDDR5 memory would be up to one and a half times faster and up to 30% more power efficient in the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Back in July, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were tipped to feature 6GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus were rumoured to be outfitted with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

These details are likely to surface once teardown videos of the device are posted online, but as of right now, there is no way to tell whether the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are equipped with LPDDR4X RAM, which was featured on the iPhone 13 series, or whether the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max feature the newer, faster LPDDR5 RAM.