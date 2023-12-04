Apple to Manufacture Li-ion Battery Cells in Haryana

The world's largest tech company, Apple, will soon start manufacturing lithium-ion or Li-ion batteries in Haryana, India. The move will create about 8000-10000 direct jobs for the people in the country. Apple already assembles iPhones in India and is planning to shift a major chunk of its production from China to India in the next two to three years. This would be the first time that the Cupertino tech giant will be manufacturing a mobile phone component within the country.









The move from Apple will also mark a new beginning for India to become a hub for major companies to manufacture components and then produce their products locally. Currently, Apple only assembles iPhones in India, meaning all of the components of the phone are shipped from outside.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, union IT and telecom minister of India, said, "Apple, via its global supplier TDK, will manufacture Li-ion battery cells in a new plant in Haryana..... Will create 8,000-10,000 direct jobs. This state-of-the-art plant will further deepen the component ecosystem in India."

The Li-ion batteries go inside all of our electronic products such as smartphones, tablets, laptops, and more. India desperately needs a component ecosystem. The Modi government is trying to push major tech companies to manufacture and produce locally instead of importing from outside. There are even PLI (production-linked incentive) schemes introduced by the government to ensure that these large OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) come to India and manufacture locally to support the 'Make in India' vision.

With a local component ecosystem, India will become even more self-reliant or as the central government calls it - "Aatmanirbhar". Samsung, another tech giant from South Korea, shifted its display manufacturing unit from China to India in 2021 owing to better industrial policies and a friendly business environment.

India is also trying to push local as well as multi-national giants to set up semiconductor manufacturing plants within the country, and PLI scheme for the same has been floated.