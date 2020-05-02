Amazon to Start Delivering in Zones Marked Green and Orange

As of now, Amazon is only delivering essential items in select cities. During the lockdown, all the deliveries were stopped to contain the spread of COVID-19. But now, news has surfaced that Amazon is going to start its deliveries again. But the deliveries will only take place in the Green and Orange marked zones of India. Ministry of Home Affair (HMA) has notified about the same. There will be no deliveries of any kind in the Red zones either from Amazon or Flipkart. All the offline stores selling essential and non-essential goods are allowed to open and sell. But all the malls across the country will still be shut.

IT Companies Can Operate in Their Offices Again

IT companies which are in the Green and Orange zones can open their offices again. However, there are restrictions such as only 50% of the workforce is allowed to enter the offices for now. At the same time, IT offices in the Red zone can also open, but only 33% of the workforce is allowed. Talking about cab services such as Uber and Ola, they can also operate again in the Green and Orange zone. But no shared cabs are permitted, and only one passenger can sit in the cab along with one driver—no more people than that.

Smartphone Market Gets a Ray of Hope

Many brands such as Apple and OnePlus have launched their flagship devices, and they would want it to sell on time so that they can move on their next one. But the confusions regarding the relaxing the rules for businesses was still a significant concern for the smartphone market. People can pre-order the OnePlus 8 through Amazon now. Companies like Xiaomi and Realme have also launched their smartphones and want to sell it as soon as the market opens. But the companies will be wary of the fact that the government can reverse its order like before and so they will be a little careful with announcing new things.