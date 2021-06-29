5G Will Boost E-Sports Industry

5G is the next-generation connectivity technology that Indians have been waiting for a long time now. While several foreign nations have live commercial 5G networks, Indian operators are currently in the testing phase, which is expected to carry on for another 5 months from here. One industry that’s seen rapid growth during the pandemic and the lockdowns is the e-gaming industry. People are going crazy for games like PUBG Mobile (now Battlegrounds Mobile India), Call of Duty, and more. However, a noteworthy thing here is that not everyone gets to experience these multiplayer online games in a seamless manner because of their internet connection.

5G to Change How People Play Games Online

5G will change the e-sports gaming culture in a big way for the users. While a strong 4G network connection is good enough to help you play a game such as PUBG Mobile, the chances of the network getting congested is pretty high.

But with 5G, this won’t be an issue. The capacity of 5G networks will be much more than that of 4G networks. Further, users won’t have to worry about real-time gaming. With 4G networks, most of the times, latency keep on fluctuating between high and low. But 5G will offer ultra-low-latency to the users.

This would mean that games such as PUBG Mobile and other games which involve multiple players from different parts of the world or cities would be able to play in real-time seamlessly.

5G Would Enable Cloud Gaming

One of the things that 4G can’t do is process game data by sending signals to cloud servers from where it comes back with updated information. This is because servers are located quite far from most of the gamers, which means the time taken by the 4G network to send a signal to the server and it coming back would be high.

This is why most of the game’s data processing is done locally on smartphones. But once 5G networks come, because of the lightning speed of up to 1 Gbps, cloud servers could be leveraged to process data.

This way, servers won’t even need to synchronise a ton of individual devices. Since all the data would be coming to the cloud servers, the real-time gaming experience for the users will be much better than what it is now.

All of this would boost and bring more players to the e-sports industry.