Vodafone Signs New 5G Contracts with Ericsson to Strengthen Core Networks

Vodafone and Ericsson have teamed up multiple times to provide the best services to enterprises and customers. In the latest development, Vodafone has picked Ericsson’s cloud-native dual-mode 5G Core technology to power its core networks in Germany and the UK region. The deployment by Vodafone is a crucial step in the 5G ecosystem. Since 5G is the talk of the town, the partnership with Ericsson will allow Vodafone to deliver the full potential of the 5G services. Not only this, but it will also open the doors of future innovation to Vodafone’s consumer and enterprise customers in both regions.

Ericsson Will be a Key 5G Network Partner for Vodafone in the UK

In both Germany and the UK, Ericsson will support Vodafone’s entire cloud-native 5G Core Standalone for packet core applications. The move by Ericsson will focus on the critical milestone to offer 5G Standalone connectivity services. 5G Standalone network of Vodafone has various benefits that are bound to elevate the experience of customers and enterprises. The 5G Standalone will power high-end, next-generation use cases and support applications requiring the fastest connectivity, low latency demands, highest data rates and network slicing capabilities.

Some of the technologies that will be best facilitated by 5G Standalone are virtual reality, augmented reality, negligible latency and huge-data handling shenanigans. The solutions that the 5G Standalone network offers is a major catalyst towards making the digital economy and Industry 4.0 a reality. Talking about the operations in the UK region, the development will stretch around 5 years, and Ericsson will become a key end-to-end 5G network partner for Vodafone.

Vodafone and Ericsson Are Creating a New Digital Area for Customers

Andrena Dona, Chief Network Officer at Vodafone UK, stated that the close collaboration with Ericsson has been crucial in taking the next step for 5G innovation. With Ericsson’s leading solution, Vodafone is able to address developing enterprises, industry and society transformation business in the UK and Germany.

Arun Bansal, who is the President of Europe and Latin America, Ericsson also shared his views and marked that Ericsson has deployed a 5G network across Europe after years of joint innovation with Vodafone. Ericsson’s core network portfolio has been entrusted to bring 5G to the next level in Germany and the UK.

