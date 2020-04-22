Vodafone Idea Clears Rs 1,367 Crore Towards Spectrum Usage and License Fees

Highlights Vodafone Idea has cleared Rs 1,367 towards quarterly AGR dues

Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio have already cleared their dues

Vodafone Idea has extended free incoming facility until May 03, 2020

Vodafone Idea earlier asked the government to provide extra time to clear its quarterly AGR dues. Recently, to lower the financial burden, Vodafone Idea has cleared Rs 1,376 crore towards license fees and spectrum usage charges for the January to March quarter. Telco rivals Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio already cleared their quarterly dues which were not rooted to the case pending in the supreme court between government and telcos regarding AGR dues. Vodafone Idea is also working closely with DoT to ensure seamless connectivity in the second phase of the lockdown period.

Vodafone Idea Eliminated Added Hassle with Government

Earlier, Vodafone Idea asked the government to provide extra time to clear its quarterly AGR dues as the telco was facing added financial distress due to the precautionary lockdown period. To avoid tensions and brawl with the government, Though the last date to clear quarterly AGR dues was March 25, 2020. However, Vodafone Idea cleared the dues. Vodafone Idea has to pay annual spectrum worth 1.7 Billion dollars which will be increased to 2 billion dollars after two years because of interest incurred.

Vodafone Idea has Discontinued Double Data Offer

In other news, Vodafone Idea has discontinued the double data offer in eight telecom circles. Earlier the telco giant was offering double data offer on three plans, and the offer was valid in 14 telecom circles. However, Vodafone Idea discontinued the data to facilitate seamless connectivity in the lockdown period and reduce financial distress.

Vodafone Idea has extended Free Incoming Facility

Since the government has extended the lockdown period until May 3, 2020, to combat COVID-19, Vodafone Idea is doing its part to aid the government and subscribers under challenging times. The telco giant has extended the free incoming facility until May 03, 2020, to ensure that subscribers are connected with their loved ones in the lockdown period. Nearly 90 million customers will be included in the offer, and they will not have to pay any extra cost for the benefits. Earlier, Vodafone Idea extended the validity of its prepaid plans until April 17, 2020. Now, the telco has extended the benefits in the second phase of the lockdown period.