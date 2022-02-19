Vivo V23e Arriving on February 21, Here’s What It Will Cost

Vivo has been working on a new device that will join the V series of smartphones from the brand called Vivo V23e. There have been a few reports about the device in the past that gave us some intel on the specs of the handset. The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo launched its Vivo V23 series of smartphones in India last month which consisted of Vivo V23 and V23 Pro and the new V23e will be the latest addition to the lineup. Now in a new development, the pricing for the Vivo V23e have surfaced ahead of the launch.

The report comes in from 91mobiles, according to which, the new Vivo V23e will have a retail price of Rs 28,990 for its 8GB + 12GB storage option, however, it will be launched in India with an introductory price tag of Rs 25,990. It has been confirmed that the smartphone will arrive on February 21 starting from 12 noon. The launch will be covered via the company’s YouTube channel and the device will be launched in Sunshine Gold and Midnight Blue colour options.

Specification Details for Vivo V23e

The upcoming Vivo V23e is expected to arrive in India with a display featuring a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 2400x1080pixels screen resolution. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset which will be coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The device is expected to have onboard storage of 128GB expandable up to up to 1TB through a microSD card slot. The device will have a waterdrop notch on the front housing the selfie camera.

Talking about the camera specifications, Vivo V23e will arrive with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP primary sensor along with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. The front of the device is expected to feature a 44MP selfie camera. Vivo V23w will operate on Android 11 and will also come with a fingerprint scanner at the front. The smartphone will be backed by a 4050mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.