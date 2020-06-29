Realme Narzo 10 That Blue Colour Variant Launched in India, Priced at Rs 11,999

Realme Narzo 10 was launched in May 2020 with two colour variants which were That Green and That White. However, Realme has launched a new That Blue colour variant of the Realme Narzo 10 in India. The smartphone is making its space in the Indian market because of its amazing features and specifications. One of the most intriguing features of the Realme Narzo 10 is the massive 5000mAh battery which will give long-lasting performance. The newly That Blue Colour variant of the Realme Narzo 10 will go live for sale on June 30, 2020.

Realme Narzo 10: Specifications and Features

The Realme Narzo 10 features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720X1600 pixels) Mini-drop display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Protection. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC along with 4GB of RAM. Also, the device has 128GB internal storage, which is expandable with a dedicated MicroSD card slot. Realme Narzo runs on Android 10 and features Realme UI on the top.

Coming to the camera specifications, Realme Narzo 10 has a quad rear camera setup with 48MP as the primary camera, 8MP secondary camera and two 2MP cameras. Towards the front, Realme Narzo 10 has a 16MP camera which will click amazing selfies. One of the most intriguing features of the Realme Narzo 10 is the massive 5000mAh battery. Not only this, but the device also supports 18W quick charge. Connectivity options of the smartphone include Bluetooth v5.0, 4G LTE, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi and more.

Realme Narzo 10: Pricing and Availability

TheRealme Narzo 10 is available in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage which is priced at Rs 11,999. The smartphone is now available in three colour options which are That Blue, That White and That Green. The newly launched That Blue colour variant of the Realme Narzo 10 will also be priced at Rs 11,999. However, the latest variant of the smartphone will go live on June 30 at 12 PM and will be available on the official website of Realme and leading E-commerce platform Flipkart.