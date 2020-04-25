Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan of Rs 199: Why It is Not The Best In The Market

Reliance Jio post-paid plan is just not at the mark where other post-paid plans from other telcos stand in the market

By April 25th, 2020 AT 2:16 PM
    Highlights
    • Reliance Jio still offering a single postpaid plan priced at Rs 199
    • Benefits of the plan include only subscription to Jio Apps
    • Rs 20 for each GB of data after exhausting the 25GB limit 

    Reliance Jio is the leading telecom operator in India- both in terms of subscriber base and revenue market share. The telco has time and again rolled out some of the best prepaid plans that telcos can offer. At the same time, Reliance Jio postpaid plans aren’t quite what you would expect from the service provider. Currently, Reliance Jio is offering just one postpaid plan at Rs 199, and it is worthy to note that this is the only offer from the telco under the postpaid section. The offer hasn’t attracted many individuals, and there is a reason why.

    Reliance Jio’s Only Postpaid Plan 

    Still, after nearly two years of launching the plan, there have been no upgrades to the postpaid plan from Reliance Jio. The Jio postpaid plan still comes for a price of Rs 199 per billing cycle. When you sign-up for the offer, you get 25GB of high-speed data along with unlimited calling, 100 SMSes per day with complimentary subscriptions to Jio Apps. Once you have used the 25GB that came with the plan, you will be charged Rs 20 per GB that you consume after that. This is the only plan that comes from Jio with these limited benefits and is slightly disappointing.

    Reliance Jio promised to launch the Jio Postpaid Plus offering last year, but it hasn’t come out yet.

    Reliance Jio Postpaid Plan Vs Other Telcos Postpaid Plans 

    At the same time where Reliance Jio postpaid plan comes for a mere price of Rs 200, other telcos are charging more and yet winning the race. Airtel offers its postpaid plan with many benefits such free subscription to Amazon Prime worth one year, ZEE5, Airtel Xstream and handset protection starting at just Rs 499. Even though the charges are on the higher side, people are choosing this plan over the Jio’s as it offers more benefits, and along with that, there is more data as well – up to 500GB.

    Vodafone, on the other hand, is offering many benefits with its REDX plan. The benefits of the REDX plan include travel benefits, Netflix and unlimited 4G data. Looking at this, it is highly unlikely that users currently subscribing with Airtel and Vodafone would ditch their loyalty and go sign-up for Jio’s post plan, which has minimal benefits.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

