Indian Telecom Sector Monthly ARPU from Wireless Services Increased by 5.02% in Q1 FY23

The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for the telecom sector grew by 2.79% during the June 2022 quarter. As per the TRAI data, the gross revenue (GR) and AGR of the sector stood at Rs 76,408 crore and Rs 60,530 crore, respectively. GR decreased by 0.01%, while AGR increased by 2.79% QoQ. Because of a higher AGR, the license fee (LF) also increased to Rs 4,844 crore in QE June 2022 from Rs 4,712 crore in QE March 2022.

Highlights

  The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the performance report of the Indian telecom sector for Q1 FY23 (April to June 2022).
  According to the data published by TRAI, the monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) figure from wireless services increased by 5.02% in Q1 Fy23.
  From Rs 127.17 in QE March 2022, the monthly ARPU figure for the sector grew to Rs 133.55 in QE June 2022.

Indian Telecom Sector

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has released the performance report of the Indian telecom sector for Q1 FY23 (April to June 2022). According to the data published by TRAI, the monthly average revenue per user (ARPU) figure from wireless services increased by 5.02% in Q1 Fy23. From Rs 127.17 in QE March 2022, the monthly ARPU figure for the sector grew to Rs 133.55 in QE June 2022. When you compare it with a year-old figure, the monthly ARPU during the quarter went up by 27.61%. This denotes that the telecom operators have benefitted quite a bit from the prepaid tariff hikes that were implemented in the last December 2021 quarter.

AGR Increased by 2.79% During the Quarter

The Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) for the telecom sector grew by 2.79% during the June 2022 quarter. As per the TRAI data, the gross revenue (GR) and AGR of the sector stood at Rs 76,408 crore and Rs 60,530 crore, respectively. GR decreased by 0.01%, while AGR increased by 2.79% QoQ. Because of a higher AGR, the license fee (LF) also increased to Rs 4,844 crore in QE June 2022 from Rs 4,712 crore in QE March 2022. TRAI said that the quarter and yearly growth of LF had been 2.79% and 18.05%, respectively.

We will bring more insights and data from the TRAI report for you soon. Keep following TelecomTalk until then, and let us know your thoughts on the growth of monthly ARPU for the telecom sector in the June 2022 quarter.

