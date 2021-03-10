Xiaomi Mi 10S Comes With 108MP Sensor and Snapdragon 870

Xiaomi has just launched the Mi 10S for the China market. It comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The device borrows many features and specifications from the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, which released in February 2020. It has curved edges, and the rear camera module looks very funky. The device has a punch-hole cutout at the front in the top left, housing the selfie sensor. Let’s take a complete look at the Xiaomi Mi 10S specifications and price.

Xiaomi Mi 10S Specifications

The Xiaomi Mi 10S comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1120 nits max brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

It is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It can shoot on a resolution of 8K at 30fps. It has a 20MP sensor at the front for selfies.

The device packs a 4,780mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. Xiaomi has claimed that the device can charge fully in 56 minutes. It also comes with support for 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10S is a 5G supportive device with further connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96mm and weighs 208 grams, which is quite heavy.

Xiaomi Mi 10S Price

The device has been launched in three different variants. The first variant with 8GB+128GB is priced 3,299 Yuan (approx Rs 37,000), 8GB+256GB is priced 3,499 Yuan (approx Rs 39,000), and 12GB+256GB is priced 3,799 Yuan (approx Rs 42,500). It is available in three colours – Blue, Black, and White.