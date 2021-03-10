Xiaomi Mi 10S Comes With 108MP Sensor and Snapdragon 870

Xiaomi has just launched the Mi 10S for the China market and it comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC

By March 10th, 2021 AT 3:30 PM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 1 Comment

    xiaomi-mi-10s-snapdragon-870

    Xiaomi has just launched the Mi 10S for the China market. It comes with the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The device borrows many features and specifications from the Xiaomi Mi 10 5G, which released in February 2020. It has curved edges, and the rear camera module looks very funky. The device has a punch-hole cutout at the front in the top left, housing the selfie sensor. Let’s take a complete look at the Xiaomi Mi 10S specifications and price.

    Xiaomi Mi 10S Specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi 10S comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 1120 nits max brightness, and 100% DCI-P3 colour gamut. The display is protected by the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

    It is powered by the newly launched Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. The device has a quad-camera setup with a 108MP primary sensor, 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It can shoot on a resolution of 8K at 30fps. It has a 20MP sensor at the front for selfies.

    The device packs a 4,780mAh battery with support for 33W fast-charging. Xiaomi has claimed that the device can charge fully in 56 minutes. It also comes with support for 30W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.

    Xiaomi Mi 10S is a 5G supportive device with further connectivity options such as Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, and a USB Type-C port. It measures 162.6 x 74.8 x 8.96mm and weighs 208 grams, which is quite heavy.

    Xiaomi Mi 10S Price

    The device has been launched in three different variants. The first variant with 8GB+128GB is priced 3,299 Yuan (approx Rs 37,000), 8GB+256GB is priced 3,499 Yuan (approx Rs 39,000), and 12GB+256GB is priced 3,799 Yuan (approx Rs 42,500). It is available in three colours – Blue, Black, and White.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    Subscribe
    Notify of
    guest
    1 Comment
    newest
    oldest most voted
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Netflix Mobile+ Plan of Rs 299 to Offer Users Content in ‘HD’ Quality

    Netflix has launched yet another mobile plan for users in India. It is called the ‘Mobile+’ plan, and it will...

    module-4-img

    Higher Spectrum Price Could Lead to Higher ARPU: Analyst

    Care Ratings on Tuesday said that the “average price for per MHz spectrum unit” acquired by the telecom operators in...

    module-4-img

    Asus ROG Phone 5 Series Launched in India With 18GB RAM and Snapdragon 888 SoC

    Asus has launched its latest gaming smartphone ‘Asus ROG Phone 5’ in India. As expected, it is powered by the...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Samsung Achieves 5.23 Gbps 5G Data Speeds Using E-UTRAN New Radio Dual Connectivity

    module-4-img

    How to Set Default SIM in Android Smartphones

    module-4-img

    Itel 4G Flagship Smartphones Available for Rs 299 Only

    module-4-img

    Jio Business New Broadband and Voice Calling Plans for MSMBs in India