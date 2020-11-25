Vivo Teases the Arrival of V20 Pro 5G in India

Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has officially confirmed the launch of Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India. Of late, Vivo has been on a roll in launching new smartphones. The brand also introduced the Vivo V20 and the V20 SE phones in India, and now, it is the turn of the V20 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphone will also mark as the first smartphone under Vivo V series with 5G support. At the start of 2020, Vivo launched the Vivo V19 smartphone, but it skipped the V19 Pro smartphone. So the V20 Pro 5G will be a direct successor to the V17 Pro that was launched in 2019. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G already went official in some markets, so we have an idea of the specifications like Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44MP dual-camera setup.

Vivo V20 Pro 5G India Launch: What We Know So Far

The V20 Pro 5G is expected to cost Rs 29,990 in India and it would be a decent smartphone for the asking price. However, these are just early leaks and the official pricing along with launch date is yet to be revealed by Vivo. The phone was earlier tipped to cost the same as OnePlus Nord’s 8GB+256GB model. Since the Vivo V20 is available at Rs 24,990 in India, we can assume the V20 Pro 5G’s leaked price could be an accurate one.

As for the specifications, the V20 Pro 5G rocks a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen on the front. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The V20 Pro 5G shares the same chipset as the OnePlus Nord and it is the reason behind Vivo offering 5G support at a mid-range price.

The USP of the V20 Pro 5G would be its cameras. The phone will rock a triple camera setup on the back with 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. To the front, the phone features a dual-camera setup comprising of 44MP primary lens and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone runs on FunTouch OS and comes backed by a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.