Vivo Teases the Arrival of V20 Pro 5G in India

The V20 Pro 5G is expected to cost Rs 29,990 in India and it would be a decent smartphone for the asking price

By November 25th, 2020 AT 10:51 AM
  • Mobiles & Tablets
  • Technology News
    • 0 Comment

    Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has officially confirmed the launch of Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India. Of late, Vivo has been on a roll in launching new smartphones. The brand also introduced the Vivo V20 and the V20 SE phones in India, and now, it is the turn of the V20 Pro 5G. The upcoming smartphone will also mark as the first smartphone under Vivo V series with 5G support. At the start of 2020, Vivo launched the Vivo V19 smartphone, but it skipped the V19 Pro smartphone. So the V20 Pro 5G will be a direct successor to the V17 Pro that was launched in 2019. The Vivo V20 Pro 5G already went official in some markets, so we have an idea of the specifications like Snapdragon 765G SoC and 44MP dual-camera setup.

    Vivo V20 Pro 5G India Launch: What We Know So Far

    The V20 Pro 5G is expected to cost Rs 29,990 in India and it would be a decent smartphone for the asking price. However, these are just early leaks and the official pricing along with launch date is yet to be revealed by Vivo. The phone was earlier tipped to cost the same as OnePlus Nord’s 8GB+256GB model. Since the Vivo V20 is available at Rs 24,990 in India, we can assume the V20 Pro 5G’s leaked price could be an accurate one.

    As for the specifications, the V20 Pro 5G rocks a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED screen on the front. It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The V20 Pro 5G shares the same chipset as the OnePlus Nord and it is the reason behind Vivo offering 5G support at a mid-range price.

    The USP of the V20 Pro 5G would be its cameras. The phone will rock a triple camera setup on the back with 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. To the front, the phone features a dual-camera setup comprising of 44MP primary lens and 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The phone runs on FunTouch OS and comes backed by a 4000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

    Read more on:
    Reported By:Editor in Chief

    Chakri is a go-to guy for your next smartphone recommendation. Back in his engineering days, he used to play with smartphones by installing custom ROMs and that passion got him into the tech industry. He still goes nuts about a smartphone knocking his door for review. Currently managing everything at Telecom Talk, Chakri is trying to master PUBG Mobile in his free time.

    guest
    0 Comments
    Inline Feedbacks
    View all comments

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Vivo Teases the Arrival of V20 Pro 5G in India

    Chinese smartphone brand, Vivo, has officially confirmed the launch of Vivo V20 Pro 5G in India. Of late, Vivo has...

    module-4-img

    Trai Imposes Rs 35 Crore Penalty on 8 Telcos for Allowing Fake SMSes by Cybercriminals

    Telecom operators in India face the heat yet again from Trai as the regulator slaps around Rs 35 crore penalty...

    module-4-img

    Airtel Terms Rs 999 Xstream Fiber Broadband Plan as Best Seller: What It Offers?

    Internet Service Provider (ISP) Bharti Airtel has termed its Rs 999 Xstream Fiber broadband plan as ‘Best Seller,’ on its...

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Early Renders of OnePlus 9 Pro Hint at Quad-Camera Setup and Curved Display

    module-4-img

    Xiaomi Seizes Counterfeit Products Worth Rs 33.3 Lakhs in Chennai and Bengaluru

    module-4-img

    Paytm Postpaid Flexible EMI Options for Indian Shoppers, All to Know

    module-4-img

    Tata Sky Set to Move Over 50 Channels to New EPG Slots