Micromax In Note 2 Launched in India for Rs 13490

Micromax, a local smartphone brand has launched the Micromax In Note 2 for the Indian market. The device has most of the features that and specifications that were rumoured. But the great thing about the smartphone is its pricing. The Micromax In Note 2 has been placed in the budget segment by the company and it will only come in a single storage variant for Rs 13490. Let’s check the price and specifications of the smartphone in detail.

Micromax In Note 2 Specifications

Micromax In Note 2 has launched for the India market with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with support for maximum brightness of 550nits and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display is protected by the covering of Corning Gorilla Glass.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It has a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 5MP ultra-wide-angle-sensor, 2MP macro sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies and video calling, there’s a 16MP sensor at the front.

The internal storage can be expanded up to 256GB with a microSD card. There’s a Type-C port for facilitating charging and a 3.5mm audio jack for wired earphone lovers. Micromax In Note 2 packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 30W fast-charging. It weighs 205 grams, which is not exactly light. The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the side of the device.

Micromax In Note 2 Price

The device has a very S21 series sort of look and like mentioned above, will be available in a single memory variant in India. The device will sell for Rs 13490 for the 4GB+64GB variant and will be available in two colours including Black and Brown (Oak). The Micromax In Note 2 will go on the first sale directly from the company’s website and Flipkart from January 30, 12 PM. Under an introductory offer, the company will avail the device for Rs 12,490 to the customers, which is a discount of Rs 1,000.