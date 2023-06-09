EORTV Partners with Jio Set-Top Box to Expand Distribution of Inclusive Content

In a significant development, the fast-growing inclusive content-focused OTT platform, EORTV, has entered into a strategic partnership with Jio Set-Top Box (STB) to enhance its distribution capabilities. As part of this arrangement, the EORTV app will now be available to Jio 4K STB subscribers, allowing users to access EORTV's extensive content library on a bigger screen with ease.

To enjoy seamless viewing of EORTV content on Jio STB, users will need to select from a wide array of plans offered by EORTV and make payments through the platform's website. The EORTV app will be accessible to all JioFiber subscribers via Jio STB and can be downloaded from the Jio Store.

Under the strategic partnership, EORTV's entire slate of family and digital content, including both paid and subscription-based offerings, will be available on Jio STB in perpetuity. Jio, on its part, will actively promote the EORTV app through notifications and various marketing activities.

Falguni Shah, Managing Director of EORTV, expressed enthusiasm about mainstream platforms extending a hand of friendship. She highlighted that EORTV's mission has always been to create inclusive content that can be enjoyed by individuals from diverse backgrounds. The partnership with Jio STB is seen as a significant boost to EORTV's growth and a step forward in realizing its vision of wider distribution and market penetration.

EORTV is a video streaming app that offers thousands of hours of premium, exclusive, and original content. The platform is committed to creating a diverse and inclusive range of stories, eliminating biases based on gender stereotypes and sexual orientations.

The partnership between EORTV and Jio STB opens up new avenues for users to access high-quality, inclusive content on a larger scale. It is a positive step towards providing a wider audience with diverse entertainment options that resonate with their individual identities and preferences.