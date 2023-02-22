COAI Bats for 6 GHz Spectrum for 5G Networks in India

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

According to COAI, the 6 GHz bands would have three potential benefits. First, it will make 5G networks faster and more cost-efficient. Second, it would help with reducing carbon emissions. Third, it is the only mid-band spectrum range that can be used to meet the growing telecom services demand by 2030.

Highlights

  • The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is backing the push for the 6 GHz spectrum band to be made available for wireless 5G network services.
  • COAI has said that the 6 GHz bands will bring along some great benefits if it is given to the licensed telecom service providers.
  • COAI is not the only body that is batting for the 6 GHz spectrum band.

Follow Us

6 GHz

The Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) is backing the push for the 6 GHz spectrum band to be made available for wireless 5G network services. The industry body, which represents companies such as Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, along with many international players, has said that the 6 GHz bands will bring along some great benefits if it is given to the licensed telecom service providers.

According to COAI, the 6 GHz bands would have three potential benefits. First, it will make 5G networks faster and more cost-efficient. Second, it would help with reducing carbon emissions. Third, it is the only mid-band spectrum range that can be used to meet the growing telecom services demand by 2030.

COAI is not the only body that is batting for the 6 GHz spectrum band. A couple of days back, even the GSM Association (GSMA) had written to the union telecom minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for India's support in recognising the importance of 6 GHz bands for 5G in international forums such as Asia Pacific Telecommunity Group and WRC 2023.

Read More - GSMA Pushes for India to Recognise 6 GHz Band for 5G Services

The demand for internet services would grow multiple-fold by 2030. At that point, mobile networks would require additional capacity, for which the 6 GHz bands would be perfect. Currently, the Indian telcos are using spectrum in the 3.3 GHz to 3.67 GHz band for offering mid-band 5G services. But in the coming years, the capacity that this band offers won't be enough, given the rise in demand for mobile data services. Thus, industry bodies are pushing for the recognition of the 6 GHz bands as vital for the future of mobile connectivity services.

5G networks aren't just going to connect to mobile devices, but they are also going to be connecting several billion IoT (internet of things) devices in the coming years. That is why the need for more powerful and higher capacity networks is going to arise that 6 GHz bands can fulfil.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments