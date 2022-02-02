5G Won’t Affect Aircraft in India Says IT Minister

After reading what is happening in the United States (U.S.), many people are worried about 5G affecting the aircraft equipment in India. But the doubts and air regarding this have been cleared by Ashwini Vaishnaw, communications and IT minister of the country. Vaishnaw has confirmed that 5G is not an issue for the Indian airline industry. The problems won’t even come on aircraft from international airlines flying within India.

In the U.S., the aircraft have altimeters that utilises the spectrum that is near to what is being used for 5G services. However, in India, there’s enough spectrum guard between the frequencies that will be used for C-band 5G and what is used by the altimeter inside the aircraft. Thus, no issues or interference should come in airline operations with 5G in India.

The altimeter is important aircraft equipment that is used for determining the height at which the plane is flying at. But speaking at a post-budget conference, Vaishnaw has confirmed that there will be no issues caused by 5G in the airline operations, reports ET Telecom.

5G Can Cause Troubles in the U.S., But Not in India

A few weeks back, Air India had cancelled all its flights to the U.S. because of the possible interferences that 5G would cause in its jets. In the United States, the spectrum that is used for 5G is very close to that is what is used by the aircraft altimeters. This is why interferences can come. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the telecom bodies in the U.S. are working together to carve out a permanent solution for this issue. There are already many countries that have rolled out 5G services and are operating flights without any issues at all.

There’s still some time in the rollout of 5G networks in India. As confirmed by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the 5G spectrum auctions will take place in the calendar year 2022 and the rollout will happen in FY23.