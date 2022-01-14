Vodafone Idea Helping Prepaid Users Save Rs 48

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is helping its prepaid users save Rs 48 every month in recharges. This is because of the ‘Data Delights’ offer that was announced post prepaid tariff hikes. With the Data Delights offer, customers get 2GB of emergency data every month. This emergency or backup data is free of cost and can be redeemed by the customer in two tranches in the form of 1GB of data per day. Every month, the data will be reset to 2GB. Unused 2GB data won’t carry forward to the next month. So how is this saving Rs 48?

Vodafone Idea 2GB 4G Data Voucher Costs Rs 48

If you want to purchase the 2GB 4G data voucher from Vodafone Idea, you will have to buy it for Rs 48. For many in the country, it is an expensive amount to pay for just 2GB of data. But with the Data Delights offer, users don’t need to pay Rs 48 of data for getting 2GB of data; it is completely free.

Note that the Data Delights offer is not applicable to every prepaid plan. Only select prepaid plans offer the benefit. According to Vodafone Idea, all the prepaid plans starting from Rs 299 and above will bundle the ‘Vi Hero Unlimited’ benefit for the customers. This includes the Weekend Data Rollover offer, Binge All Night offer, and the Data Delights offer.

All of these are unique offers that are only offered by the prepaid plans of Vodafone Idea. There’s also an over-the-top (OTT) benefit of Vi Movies & TV that prepaid plans from Vodafone Idea bundle.

The Data Delights offer is good for people who need to buy a small amount of data in case they have exhausted their daily data limit. It helps them save money and is also very easy to redeem with the mobile application of Vi. The Weekend Data Rollover and Binge All Night offers have become old, but they are still very good.