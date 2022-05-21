YouTube Introduces Multiple New Features Such as Most Replayed, Video Chapters and More

California headquartered video sharing and social media platform YouTube has added a bunch of new features on its mobile application and web player. These newly introduced features include Most Replayed, Video Chapters and Seek to Exact Moment among others. The most replayed feature is particularly unique as it will now allow users to find the most popular parts of the video they are watching. Let’s take a detailed look at the new features introduced by YouTube.

The Newly Launched Features on YouTube

YouTube had previously released the Most Replayed feature as an experiment only for premium users. But now the company has announced the feature for all the users of the application whether they are using from iOS, Android or desktop. YouTube has added a graph to its video player to show the most replayed parts of a video. Using this graph, viewers can easily scroll through the whole video to find the most played parts. To access this graph, YouTube users will have to go through the video using the red playback progress bar. The thumbnail over the progress bar will also notify users when they hit the segment that has been “Most replayed.”

Talking about the other features, YouTube has introduced Video chapters. For those unaware, this segmenting tool was originally launched in May 2020 for Smart TVs and gaming consoles. YouTube’s Chapter tool allows users to jump forward to a particular section of a video or even rewatch that section.

Another feature launched by YouTube is the Single Loop. According to the company, the Single Loop feature will enable users to loop through a single video endlessly. This feature can be accessed from the same settings option where you change video quality, subtitles and more. Moreover, changes have been made to the full-screen mode as it will now display the video description, video chapters and comments.

Lastly, without revealing much, YouTube has announced a new feature called Seek to Exact Moment which will be initially only available to the premium users of the platform. The feature as understandable by the name will enable users to go to the exact moment in the video they are interested in.