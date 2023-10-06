XL Axiata to Implement Smart Metering for Towers in Indonesia With PLN

Reported by Srikapardhi 0

XL Axiata and PLN have agreed to collaborate on a range of initiatives, including smart metering, network infrastructure, and potential business-to-business solutions. The partnership aims to improve public services and have a positive impact on both companies.

Highlights

  • XL Axiata and PLN will collaborate on smart metering, network infrastructure, and sustainable business solutions.
  • XL Axiata will implement smart metering at its BTS towers using AMI and AMR technologies.
  • PLN will provide electricity and infrastructure support to XL Axiata.

Follow Us

XL Axiata to Implement Smart Metering for Towers in Indonesia With PLN
XL Axiata and PLN (Persero) have teamed up to integrate their respective product services and explore the potential to launch sustainable business solutions. With this partnership, both companies will optimise the use of digitalisation and automation with the aim of improving public services and positively impacting their businesses.

Also Read: XL Axiata Expands Fiber to 63 Cities, Introduces FTTR Technology




Smart Metering Implementation

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by both the companies in Jakarta last Friday. XL Axiata stated that through this partnership, it will implement smart metering using Advanced Metering Infrastructure (AMI) and Automatic Meter Reading (AMR), which will make it easier to monitor usage and increase the efficiency of electricity consumption in all XL Axiata BTS towers.

Also Read: XL Axiata and Link Net to Build 1 Million Homes Passed Networks in Indonesia

PLN said, "Through this strategic partnership, PLN will provide support for XL Axiata's network infrastructure through the provision of electricity or PLNization for XL Axiata BTS towers, increasing the accuracy of electricity consumption by providing Advance Metering Infrastructure (AMI), Automatic Meters Reading (AMR), all of which will make it easier for XL Axiata to monitor kWh usage in all XL Axiata BTS towers."

Transformation of Meter Services

According to existing data, 98 percent of XL Axiata BTS towers are connected to the PLN infrastructure network. XL Axiata said it is in the process of transforming its meter services by transitioning to prepaid meter services and upgrading meters using AMI (Advanced Metering Infrastructure) and AMR (Automatic Meter Reading) technologies for postpaid meter services.

Also Read: XL Axiata Drives 4G Network Expansion in East Nusa Tenggara

Expansive 4G Network

XL Axiata noted that to date, its 4G network has served 58 million customers, with service coverage in more than 61,000 villages, 5,700 districts, and 469 regencies in 38 provinces of Indonesia.

The data network spread across the Indonesian archipelago is supported by more than 15,000 BTS, the majority of which are 4G BTS, and a fiber optic backbone network that extends for more than 159,000 kilometers.

Reported By

Telecom Analyst

Passionately following the Indian #Telecom Industry for over a decade from Business, Consumer and a Technical perspective. My primary focus area is Consumer & Digital Experience.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Digital Transformation and Convergence: Airtel's Strategy for Broadband Growth

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Exactly. Even I was expecting Jio to remove all 23 days plan with older recharge value in a month or…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Rupesh :

Jio is messing everything. From being a transparent and clutter free plans in past, these days Jio plans are more…

Jio Brings Disney+ Hotstar Bundled Prepaid Plans Starting at Rs…

Faraz :

I think they can ( and probably will ) achieve by 2025 by keeping 5G tarrifs at 299, 399 and…

Bharti Airtel Likely to Achieve Rs 300 ARPU Target by…

Faraz :

Instead of cutting losses, Vi kept increasing it with interest on debts. I still can't get over why they spent…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Faraz :

Airtel users can get 25% cashback on recharges via Airtel axis credit card which makes them cheapest in the industry.…

Vi Could Lose Access to Some Towers Resulting in Coverage…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments