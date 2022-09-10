Wi-Fi Extenders: Everything You Need To Know

A Wi-Fi extender is used to increase the range of your Wi-Fi network. It connects to your Wi-Fi network and assists in extending your internet connection into spaces where the Wi-Fi router is unable to go because of signal interference from things like walls, furniture, or general spacing.

The gadget that transforms your wired broadband internet connection into a wireless internet connection is called a Wi-Fi router. It enables you to link a number of devices to a single internet connection so that they may all access the internet. The Wi-Fi router's range is, however, frequently noted to be fairly constrained. As we begin to move further from the router, the Wi-Fi signal starts to deteriorate, and the subsequent connection becomes unreliable. It is at this point that Wi-Fi extenders are useful.

How Does a Wi-Fi Extender Work and What Is It?

A Wi-Fi extender is used to increase the range of your Wi-Fi network. It connects to your Wi-Fi network and assists in extending your internet connection into spaces where the Wi-Fi router is unable to go because of signal interference from things like walls, furniture, or general spacing. A link is created when you connect your device to your Wi-Fi router. The original signal will be captured by a Wi-Fi Extender, which will then retransmit it on a new channel.

It serves as a bridge between your device and your Wi-Fi router with the sole objective of establishing a strong and quick connection. A Wi-Fi extender should be placed in a position that is suitable for it, just as the location of a Wi-Fi router is crucial since it affects the type of connection you will receive. Right in the middle of your Wi-Fi router and the area where you require more Wi-Fi signals is the best place for your Wi-Fi extender.

Wi-Fi Repeater and Extender Have Different Functions

Along with Wi-Fi routers, there are additional ancillary devices that offer various features to the end user. A Wi-Fi Repeater is one such item. A Wi-Fi Repeater and a Wi-Fi Extender both have the same goal in mind, which is to enhance and increase the range of a wireless signal. But how the two gadgets work is different.

An existing wireless signal is captured and transmitted again by a Wi-Fi extender on a different channel. Since the device can connect to your modem and router through a coaxial cable or Ethernet cord, there is less chance of interference with this connection. With only half of the available bandwidth, a Wi-Fi Repeater connects wirelessly to your router, causing high latency. Wi-Fi Boosters are another name for both Wi-Fi Extenders and Wi-Fi Repeaters.

