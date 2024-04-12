Why Airtel Xstream Play is a Great OTT Service

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Xstream Play is an OTT aggregator. It means that upon a single login, users will be able to access the content of many platforms under a single roof. You can purchase the Rs 149 monthly subscription, or you can purchase the Rs 1499 plan for an entire year.

Highlights

  Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, offers customers an OTT (over-the-top) service called Airtel Xstream Play.
  Airtel has many prepaid plans as well as broadband plans and Xstream AirFiber plans with which users can get Xstream Play access at no additional cost.
  The standalone subscription cost of Xstream Play is Rs 149 per month.

why airtel xstream play is a great

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in the country, offers customers an OTT (over-the-top) service called Airtel Xstream Play. While you can purchase the subscription to the platform, you can also get it for free at no additional cost with the Airtel mobile plans and other services. Airtel has many prepaid plans as well as broadband plans and Xstream AirFiber plans with which users can get Xstream Play access at no additional cost.




The standalone subscription cost of Xstream Play is Rs 149 per month. You can also purchase a 4G data voucher worth Rs 149 from Airtel to get 1GB of data as well as Xstream Play access. But if you are not an Airtel customer, you can head over to the website of Xstream Play and purchase its subscription.

But why is Xstream Play worth it?

The Reason Why Xstream Play is Great

Firstly, Xstream Play is an OTT aggregator. It means that upon a single login, users will be able to access the content of many platforms under a single roof. You can purchase the Rs 149 monthly subscription, or you can purchase the Rs 1499 plan for an entire year.

Users get access to several major platforms such as SonyLIV, ErosNow, LionsgatePlay, Ultra, ManoramaMax, HoiChoi, Epic ON, ShemarooMe, Divo, Dollywood, Nammaflix, Klikk. ShortsTV, Docubay, HungamaPlay, Social Swag & Chaupal.

There are more than 20 OTT platforms that you can get the content from with Xstream Play. The app is available for both iOS and Android consumers. It is a great service because the UX and UI are very clean and simple to understand. Finding good content on the platform is very easy, and there’s also the fact that you can stream content on both TVs and smartphones.

Multiple users in your home can access the platform to watch content of the highest quality. What’s more, is that users can also download content to watch it offline at a later point.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

