Vodafone Idea Hires Another Senior Leadership Member from Airtel

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has hired another person for its leadership team from Airtel's top management. This is the fourth such occasion in the last few months where Vi has hired a person from Airtel for the leadership team. Vi has hired Divya Sethi as the Executive Vice President & Head - Strategic Accounts Enterprise. Sethi has joined Vi from Bharti Airtel, where he was heading OneWeb for the AMEA region, and prior to that, he was heading B2B Mobility and SMB at Airtel.

Before Sethi, Vi hired the following people from Airtel for leadership roles- Sunayana Thakur as the Vice President of Demand & Solution Management, Technology; Vikash Sharma joined as Cluster Marketing Head for Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and Subroto Mazumdar joined as Cluster Marketing Head for Uttar Pradesh.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are fierce competitors. Both telcos are trying to boost their 4G subscriber base by encouraging legacy network customers to upgrade as soon as possible.