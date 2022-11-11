Vodafone Idea Hires Another Senior Leadership Member from Airtel

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 1

Before Sethi, Vi hired the following people from Airtel for leadership roles- Sunayana Thakur as the Vice President of Demand & Solution Management, Technology; Vikash Sharma joined as Cluster Marketing Head for Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and Subroto Mazumdar joined as Cluster Marketing Head for Uttar Pradesh. 

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has hired another person for its leadership team from Airtel's top management.
  • This is the fourth such occasion in the last few months where Vi has hired a person from Airtel for the leadership team.
  • Vi has hired Divya Sethi as the Executive Vice President & Head - Strategic Accounts Enterprise.

Follow Us

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telecom operator in India, has hired another person for its leadership team from Airtel's top management. This is the fourth such occasion in the last few months where Vi has hired a person from Airtel for the leadership team. Vi has hired Divya Sethi as the Executive Vice President & Head - Strategic Accounts Enterprise. Sethi has joined Vi from Bharti Airtel, where he was heading OneWeb for the AMEA region, and prior to that, he was heading B2B Mobility and SMB at Airtel.

Before Sethi, Vi hired the following people from Airtel for leadership roles- Sunayana Thakur as the Vice President of Demand & Solution Management, Technology; Vikash Sharma joined as Cluster Marketing Head for Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh and Subroto Mazumdar joined as Cluster Marketing Head for Uttar Pradesh.

Vodafone Idea and Bharti Airtel are fierce competitors. Both telcos are trying to boost their 4G subscriber base by encouraging legacy network customers to upgrade as soon as possible.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Videos

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea: Band Wise Spectrum Expiry Analysis

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

WEB STORIES

iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
iOS 16 Amazing Features That You Cannot Miss Out On
Apple iOS 16 provides abundant features, enhancements and changes to how we use an Apple iPhone. The recently released iOS16.1 update has changed the device usage experience in many ways.
By Srikapardhi
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
Airtel 5G 4G SIM: How to Get the SIM Home Delivered
As Airtel delivers 5G 4G SIM Cards right to the doorsteps, Customers can enjoy Airtel 5G Services with ease and comfort.
By Srikapardhi
View all stories

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2022

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Aviation and Fintech News

Recent Comments

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments