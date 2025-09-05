Vodafone Idea Data Vouchers that Offer JioHotstar

Vodafone Idea's JioHotstar data vouchers start at Rs 101. The Rs 101 Vodafone Idea data voucher comes with 30 days of validity, and 5GB of data. The JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled with the plan comes with one month validity.

  • Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom opertor, has three data vouchers that offer JioHotstar to the customers.
  • These three data vouchers cost Rs 101, Rs 151, and Rs 169.
  • The Rs 101 plan is the cheapest data voucher here.

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the third-largest telecom opertor, has three data vouchers that offer JioHotstar to the customers. These three data vouchers cost Rs 101, Rs 151, and Rs 169. The Rs 101 plan is the cheapest data voucher here. All of these plans offer JioHotstar Mobile to the customers. The data add-on packs are meant for people who want to get a data boost over their regular plans. For these packs, users need a base active prepaid plan. Let's take a look at the above mentioned data vouchers.




Vodafone Idea JioHotstar Data Vouchers

Vodafone Idea's JioHotstar data vouchers start at Rs 101. The Rs 101 Vodafone Idea data voucher comes with 30 days of validity, and 5GB of data. The JioHotstar Mobile subscription bundled with the plan comes with one month validity.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 151 data voucher comes with 90 days of validity. The data bundled with the plan is 4GB and the plan comes with JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

Vodafone Idea's Rs 169 data voucher comes with 90 days of validity. The data bundled with the plan is 8GB and the plan comes with JioHotstar Mobile subscription for three months.

There are more data vouchers offered by Vi which come bundled with OTT (over-the-top) benefits. Then there's a Rs 95 data voucher pack. This plan comes with 4GB of data, and fourteen days of validity. It comes with SonyLIV Mobile subscription for 28 days.

Then there's the Rs 154 pack. That pack comes with 2GB of data, and it comes with one month of validity. The plan comes with the OTT benefit of ZEE5, SonyLIV, Lionsgate Play, SunNXT, Fancode, MX Player, Atrangi, Klikk, Chaupal, Manorama Max, NammaFlix, AddaTimes, Kanncha Lannka, PlayFlix, Distro TV, Shemaroo Me, YuppTV, NexGTv, and Pocket Films.

