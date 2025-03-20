Vi Unlimited 5G Data is Capped at Limit, Check it Here

Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL) has capped the limit of 5G data users can consume. While the company says that it is offering unlimited 5G data, the high-speed data limit is capped. The limit is the same as what users use with the 4G unlimited plans. Vodafone Idea recently introduced 5G in Mumbai officially, and now users can download the Vi app on their smartphones to check if their device and mobile plan is 5G compatible or not. Vi's 5G data is capped and thus that means it is not truly unlimited. Check the data limit below.









Read More - Vodafone Idea 5G: Everything to Know

How Much Data Vi Offers with Unlimited 5G?

Vi's Unlimited 5G data offer comes with only 300GB of data. This 300GB of data can be consumed within 28 days. Post this, the speed drops to 64 Kbps. This is the same amount of data that's capped for the 4G unlimited offer from the telco.

Vi has said that this offer is currently only available for customers in Mumbai. All the prepaid plans above Rs 299 offered by the telco comes with unlimited 5G. Along with this, all the postpaid plans bundled unlimited 5G.

Read More - Vodafone Idea Needs to Improve ARPU, Gain 4G Users Fast

Vodafone Idea has said that it will suspend, modify, or terminate the offer for the customers who are detected or found guilty of fraudulent usage. The speeds would then be throttled at 64 Kbps without additional charges. The device of the user will automatically shift between 4G and 5G network whenever they are inside or outside the 5G coverage.

Vi is also scaling the presence of its 4G networks and upgrading the existing 4G infrastructure with modern equipment and technology to improve the experience for the users. The company will soon launch 5G in more cities of the country.