Verizon Business, NIT Expand Private 5G Network at Port of Virginia

Reported by Yashika Goel 0

Verizon Business and the Norfolk International Terminal have announced an agreement to deploy a Private 5G Network at the NIT facility in Virginia.

Highlights

  • Improved campus communication with Ultra Wideband spectrum and Push to Talk Plus.
  • Key collaboration with Ericsson as the sole product vendor.
  • Benefits include enhanced safety, surveillance, autonomous operations, and operational efficiency.

Follow Us

Verizon Business, NIT Expand Private 5G Network at Port of Virginia
Verizon Business and the Norfolk International Terminal (NIT) have announced an agreement to build a Verizon Private 5G Network at their Virginia facility, following the deployment of Verizon Private 5G at the neighbouring Virginia International Terminal (VIT). Both NIT and VIT are terminals within the Port of Virginia. The new network includes Verizon Push to Talk Plus, now available for use with the Verizon Private 5G Network.

Also Read: Verizon Deploys Private 5G at the Smart Factory of Deloitte




Enhanced Campus Communication

According to the official release, the Private 5G Network will cover 270 acres of the NIT campus with dedicated Ultra Wideband spectrum, and Verizon's Push to Talk Plus (PTT) will replace spotty outdoor WiFi, enabling secure, instant voice, text, and data communication within the campus.

PTT is a mobile app ideal for industrial and commercial worksite collaboration across phones, smartphones, and tablets, all through the Verizon private network, Verizon said.

"The expansion of Verizon's private 5G presence at the Port of Virginia shows that companies can modernise and improve their operations by starting small with new technology, proving out the use cases and applications that are right for their business, and then scaling up to do even more," Verizon Business said.

Ericsson, Sole Product Vendor

Verizon is said to build the Network at NIT in collaboration with Ericsson, who will be the sole product vendor. NIT is said to have an annual throughput of 2.2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and, with direct access to rail and interstate systems, is one of the United States' largest commercial shipping hubs.

Also Read: Verizon Trials vRAN Technologies on Commercial Network With Intel and Samsung

"Dedicated Ultra Wideband spectrum and private network infrastructure at NIT can also meet the throughput, reliability, and latency thresholds necessary for benefits and ongoing uses like drones for safety and surveillance, autonomous trucks and mobile cranes, and cost reduction from reduced downtime and improved operational efficiency," said the official release.

Reported By

From Arts and Journalism background, Yashika closely monitors developments and updates in OTT Space.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Airtel's 30,000 Network Sites Set to Transform Rural Connectivity

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2023

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

PARAG SHAH :

As usual the whatsapp channel not working properly, i tried to book an dead pone complaint it reverted by saying…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Yogesh :

Off-Topic; Bsnl Got the spectrum from the Government by assigning 700 MHz, 1800 MHz and 2100 MHz bands for 4G/…

BSNL Introduces Official WhatsApp Chatbot, Streamlining Customer Services

Faraz :

Oh.. what about service providers of your country like Banglalink, Grameenphone, Robi/Airtel ? Do they not have network ? &…

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Habib :

Ami Bangladesh a thaki & Airtel/ Vodafone sim chalai

Bharti Airtel 5G Plus Covers All Districts in Tamil Nadu,…

Faraz :

Sadly Idea or Aditya Birla group is not ready to take charge either. Gov already has handful with BSNL/MTNL and…

Vodafone Idea's Active Wireless User Base Dips Below 200 Million

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments