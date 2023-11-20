Verizon Business, NIT Expand Private 5G Network at Port of Virginia



Verizon Business and the Norfolk International Terminal (NIT) have announced an agreement to build a Verizon Private 5G Network at their Virginia facility, following the deployment of Verizon Private 5G at the neighbouring Virginia International Terminal (VIT). Both NIT and VIT are terminals within the Port of Virginia. The new network includes Verizon Push to Talk Plus, now available for use with the Verizon Private 5G Network.

Enhanced Campus Communication

According to the official release, the Private 5G Network will cover 270 acres of the NIT campus with dedicated Ultra Wideband spectrum, and Verizon's Push to Talk Plus (PTT) will replace spotty outdoor WiFi, enabling secure, instant voice, text, and data communication within the campus.

PTT is a mobile app ideal for industrial and commercial worksite collaboration across phones, smartphones, and tablets, all through the Verizon private network, Verizon said.

"The expansion of Verizon's private 5G presence at the Port of Virginia shows that companies can modernise and improve their operations by starting small with new technology, proving out the use cases and applications that are right for their business, and then scaling up to do even more," Verizon Business said.

Ericsson, Sole Product Vendor

Verizon is said to build the Network at NIT in collaboration with Ericsson, who will be the sole product vendor. NIT is said to have an annual throughput of 2.2 million TEUs (Twenty-foot Equivalent Units) and, with direct access to rail and interstate systems, is one of the United States' largest commercial shipping hubs.

"Dedicated Ultra Wideband spectrum and private network infrastructure at NIT can also meet the throughput, reliability, and latency thresholds necessary for benefits and ongoing uses like drones for safety and surveillance, autonomous trucks and mobile cranes, and cost reduction from reduced downtime and improved operational efficiency," said the official release.