Turk Telekom Expands Fiber Network Coverage to Over 32 Million Households



State-owned Turkish telecommunications company Turk Telekom reported that it had expanded its fiber infrastructure to 437,000 km by the end of 2023, while its fiber network coverage increased to 32.2 million households across Turkey. "It continues to weave Turkey with fiber networks with an understanding of every city," Turk Telekom said in its official release.

Fiber Infrastructure Expansion

Additionally, the operator also reports that it has connected 52 percent of its LTE 4G base stations with fiber, after carrying out studies on the fiberization of base stations.









"As of the end of 2023, 437,000 km of the total 562,000 km of fiber infrastructure in Turkey was established by Turk Telekom. Our fiber-connected LTE base stations reached 52 percent," Turk Telekom said.

5G Readiness and Innovations

Turk Telekom said it is the most 5G-ready operator in Turkey with its 5G-related demonstrations and validations, including the first private industrial 5G mobile network in Turkey, live 5G match broadcasts, online remote surgery with 5G-supported online remote surgery, use of smart tractors in agriculture, and 5G VR Puppet Theater, which the company claims to be the world's first.

Turk Telekom and Schneider Electric partnership for 5G

In early April 2024, Turk Telekom signed a partnership agreement with Schneider Electric covering automation and software, as well as energy management technologies based on 5G services. The two partners plan to provide corporate customers with 5G-based industrial automation services.

At that time, Turk Telekom announced that it would expand its work for 5G and beyond communication infrastructures to meet the sectoral needs of industries from a single center. It will offer industrial automation solutions in many different verticals such as Predictive Maintenance, Digital Twin, Robotic Systems, Production Management Systems, Building Management Solutions, and Energy Resources Management Solutions, using end-to-end 5G-based mobile special network technologies.