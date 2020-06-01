10 Digit Mobile Numbers to Continue: Trai

Trai has recommended that revised and new National Numbering Plan (NNP) will create space for mobile services and it must be rolled out as soon as possible

By June 1st, 2020 AT 1:15 PM
  • Technology News
  • TRAI
    • 0 Comment

    The Trai rolled out five recommendations to create a ‘Unified Numbering Plan’ to ensure adequate numbering services for the mobile services and fixed line (landline) in the country. One of the major recommendations that Trai stated earlier was adding 0 as a prefix when calls are made in fixed lines (landline) and shifting to 11-digit numbering scheme. However, Trai recently stated that the telecom body has rejected the 11-digit numbering scheme method for mobile services, and the country will follow the 10-digit numbering pattern. Though, Trai honoured the recommendation of adding ‘0’ as a prefix when calls are made from fixed lines (landline).

    Adding Prefix ‘0’ will Generate 2,544 Million Additional Numbering Resources

    The recommendation of adding ‘0’ as prefix from Trai when calls are made from landline to mobile numbers will generate 2,544 million additional numbering resources for mobile services which will help the telecom body to fulfil the future requirements. Since the telecom body earlier stated that migration to a unified or single numbering scheme for both mobile services and the fixed landline is not necessary, Trai also stated various methods which would create sufficient numbering space. One of the major methods stated by Trai was adding ‘0’ as a prefix for all calls made through fixed lines (landline). Also, Trai noted that a revised and new National Numbering Plan (NNP) must be rolled out as soon as possible to create space for mobile services.

    11 Digit Numbering Scheme Will Cause Confusion and Chaos

    Various operators opposed the 11-digit numbering scheme and asked the telecom regulatory to stick with the 10-digit numbering scheme. As per operators, shifting to 11-digit numbering scheme will require extensive modifications in both the hardware and software. Not only this, but the cost will also increase, which will burden the operators. Moreover, customers will have to face confusion and inconvenience in the end. Some of the major problems marked by the regulator that customers will face is updating phone memory and dialling extra digit. Also, more dialling errors and unnecessary traffic will happen with the implementation of the 11-Digit numbering scheme.

    More discussion »
    Read more on:
    Reported By:

    Shrijan loves the process of creating content in various verticals, whether it be words, sounds or videos. He's also inclined towards digital marketing and tech industry developments. The art of creation always intrigues his interest.

    Leave a Reply

    avatar
    Photo and Image Files
     
     
     

    Recent Posts

    module-4-img

    Yes Bank Now Owns Over 24% Stake in Dish TV

    Yes Bank, India’s fourth largest private sector bank on Friday said that it has acquired 24.19% stake in Dish TV...

    module-4-img

    10 Digit Mobile Numbers to Continue: Trai

    The Trai rolled out five recommendations to create a ‘Unified Numbering Plan’ to ensure adequate numbering services for the mobile...

    module-4-img

    New Plans of ACT Broadband Live in 8 Cities Across India, Prices Hiked by Rs 100

    ACT Fibernet, India’s third largest broadband service provider on Monday unveiled its broadband plans with increased prices across eight cities....

    Related Posts

    module-4-img

    Bharti Airtel: Making Strides Across Services and Emerging Stronger When It Matters

    module-4-img

    Trai Might Invalidate Your 10 Digit Mobile Number in Future

    module-4-img

    PUBG Mobile Team Up with Bharti Airtel for PUBG Mobile Pro League South Asia

    module-4-img

    Vodafone Idea Responds to Report of Google Eyeing a Stake in its Operations