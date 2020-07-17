Telecom Operators Register Increase in Network Speeds in June: Trai

The telecom operators in India including Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea registered an increase in 4G data speeds in June, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) data reveals. The data released by Trai on its MySpeed Portal is said to be generated using the authority’s MySpeedApp which is designed to measure data speed experience, signal strength and “other network information.” According to the Trai data, Reliance Jio has maintained its position at the top of the charts in the 4G space with the operator registering speeds of 16.5 Mbps in June.

Airtel Registers Only Marginal Improvement in 4G Data Speeds

Similarly, Trai data released on Thursday reveals that Idea registered an 4G download speed of 8 Mbps in June while Vodafone registered an 4G download speed of 7.5 Mbps. Further, Airtel recorded an 4G download speed of 7.2 Mbps on Trai MySpeed Portal.

In May, Reliance Jio recorded an 4G download speed of 14.1 Mbps while Idea registered speeds of 7.1 Mbps and Vodafone recording speeds of 6.8 Mbps. Bharti Airtel is said to have registered speeds of 7 Mbps in May indicating that its users witnessed only marginal improvement in data speeds in June as compared to its key rivals.

The Indian telecom operators recorded a decrease in the 4G data speeds in March with the network speeds further witnessing a dip in April. While Reliance Jio registered speeds of 13.3 Mbps in April, the 4G data download speeds of Vodafone hit 5.6 Mbps followed by Airtel at 5.5 Mbps and Idea at 5.4 Mbps.

Reliance Jio and Vodafone Register Marginal Increase in Upload Speeds

The Trai data highlights that the upload speeds have largely remained flat in June as compared to the speeds registered by the telecom operators in May.

Idea and Airtel have recorded identical upload speeds of 6.2 Mbps and 3.4 Mbps in May and June while Vodafone and Reliance Jio registered marginal increase in upload speeds. Similar to Idea, Vodafone registered an upload speed of 6.2 Mbps in June as compared to 6 Mbps in May. Further, Jio recorded upload speeds of 3.4 in June as compared to 3.2 Mbps in May.