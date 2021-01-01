Reliance Jio Users Facing Hurdles with Number Portability Request, Users Complain



Reliance Jio, the largest wireless operator in India is not “responding” to mobile number portability (MNP) requests, multiple users said on Twitter. The development is on the heels of farmers across India protesting against the new farm laws introduced by the central government in September, 2020. The protests have resulted in a huge backlash against Reliance Jio with recent reports highlighting that around 1500 mobile towers related to the largest wireless operator have been damaged in Punjab. It has been said that the villagers in the Punjab region in a bid to show their support to the protesting farmers have been urging “people to port their Jio mobile numbers” to other networks.

Reliance Jio Users Facing Issues with Mobile Number Portability Requests

However, multiple users on Twitter said that the operator has stopped “responding to port requests” with select users also highlighting that the issue has been consistent for over three days.

“I am unable to port my jio number to airtel,” Gurpreet Kaur, a Reliance Jio user, said in a tweet. “TRAI, Please look into the issue as I am facing this problem from past 3 days.”

Multiple Reliance Jio users have also tweeted photos and videos that highlight the port messages “not delivered” or the user not receiving response from the operator.

Kisan Ekta March, a Twitter handle dedicated to delivering updates on farmer protests said that the port out requests “blocked” by Jio are a “breach” of regulations set by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT).

RTI Application Filed Against Reliance Jio

As of press time on Friday, the operator has not responded to TelecomTalk’s request for additional information on the issue.

Meanwhile, author Amaan Bali on Twitter said that his team has “filed” an Right to Information (RTI) application “seeking answers” from Reliance Jio. In his tweet, Bali said that the RTI application includes questions on why Jio users are unable to send the message to port along with the “details of the technical glitch if cited.”

While it’s not clear as to whether Reliance Jio has deliberately blocked the number portability requests, it has to be noted that Aircel users in the past has had issues in getting their numbers ported. In March 2018, it was reported that around three lakh Aircel users had sent requests to port out their Aircel number with the operator facing issues in responding to user requests. K Sankara Narayanan, Aircel representative had told BusinessLine that the operator’s infrastructure “could not handle such a large number of requests to port out.” Further, the representative had highlighted that the operator will “take some time to fulfill all the requests.”