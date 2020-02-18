Next PUBG Mobile Update to Add Sight Support for UZI

Highlights PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update will likely be rolled out on March 3 or March 4

The Royale Pass Season 12 will be based on second anniversary of PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 will end on March 3

PUBG Mobile will soon get a major update in the form of 0.17.0 version along with Royale Pass Season 12. March 2020 marks the second anniversary of PUBG Mobile and the Season 12 is expected to be based on that. However, the popular battle royale game will get some new game features as well alongside the traditional season update. Going by the beta version of PUBG Mobile, we can confirm that the company will add sight support for UZI. For the unaware, the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile supports sight for UZI (Red Dot and Holograph), but the global version doesn’t. Since Tencent Games is working on to unify both the Chinese and global versions, we can see the sight support for UZI in the coming update. Alongside that, we will also be able to see other features like extreme cold mode, colour blind mode and Erangel 2.0 map is also in the pipeline.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: What to Expect?

PUBG Mobile Royale Pass Season 11 will end on March 3 and the company will release Season 12 alongside a major update adding new features. The update, which is expected to carry 0.17.0 version number, will come with numerous new features like sight support for UZI, extreme cold mode, colour blind mode, new shotgun and the much-awaited Erangel 2.0 map.

At the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall Split Global Finals in Malaysia back in November 2019, Tencent Games officially announced the arrival of Erangel 2.0 map and colour blind mode to the game. But sadly, the company did not reveal the exact launch date. We are expecting the current outbreak of Coronavirus in China is causing the delay in rolling out the Erangel 2.0 map.

The 0.17.0 update may not have the Erangel 2.0 map as the beta version released recently does not feature the same. After the update, players can attach a red dot or holographic sight to UZI. Generally, players prefer UZI as their primary weapon in close range only because it lacks sight support and taking mid-range battles with the weapon is near to impossible. But the addition of sight will push players to keep UZI as a primary weapon even for mid-range fights ranging between 100-150 metres.

Other features which are expected to come with the 0.17.0 update include the extreme cold mode, in which players will have to survive the cold weather to emerge as winners. More details regarding extreme cold mode are expected to be revealed very soon.

The update might also bring a new shotgun called DBS which players can be found in supply drops, so it might be a rare weapon in the game.

PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 Update: Release Date

The PUBG Mobile 0.17.0 update will likely be rolled out on March 3 or March 4 after the completion of Royale Pass Season 11. The update will also set the stage for Royale Pass Season 12, which is expected to be based on the second anniversary of PUBG Mobile.